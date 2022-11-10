WHAT TYPE OF PARTY IS THIS! – MEETING ON GE15 TURNS INTO CHAOS – COPS CALLED IN AS CHAIRS & TABLES THROWN, BRANCH CHIEF THREATENED

A political party meeting on the 15th General Election (GE15) here spiralled into chaos when a man started throwing chairs and overturning tables as well as threatening to hit a branch chairman on Wednesday (Nov 9).

MELAKA: A political party meeting on the 15th General Election (GE15) here spiralled into chaos when a man started throwing chairs and overturning tables as well as threatening to hit a branch chairman on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Melaka police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Zainol Samah said the incident happened in the Melaka Tengah district at about 10pm Wednesday.

He said the man also damaged the political party banners inside the meeting room during the commotion.

DCP Zainol said his men, who were present at the meeting, quelled the situation and detained the man, who is in his early 50s.

“The man is now being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 for the offence of criminal intimidation,” he said on Thursday (Nov 10).

DCP Zainol added that his contingent received reinforcements comprising 125 personnel from Bukit Aman to complement the 2,089 personnel tasked with duties relating to GE15.

He said 2,504 officers and rank-and-file personnel will be involved in the early voting process on Nov 15.

DCP Zainol said 65 applications for permits to hold ceramah have been approved since Nov 5.

ANN

.