AYER HITAM: DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong says Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs a voter turnout of at least 70% to make an impact in Johor.
“Without that 70% voter turnout, it will not be easy for us,” Liew, who is also the Johor DAP chairman, said at a press conference here.
In this year’s Johor state elections, only around 55% of voters cast their ballots. BN won 40 out of the 56 seats up for grabs.
“While BN saw a 17,000 increase in votes at the state polls, but in terms of percentage, there was a decline.”
Liew reiterated that since the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10, support for Umno had been on a decline, especially among Malay voters.
Last month, the former deputy minister said Umno was stuck and had not made political headway since Parliament was dissolved, with infighting and voters’ fear of party president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, becoming prime minister among the reasons.
Liew said “the only way Umno could canvass for votes since 2008 was by telling the public not to let DAP win”.
“Election after election, the only way for them to get votes is by constantly attacking DAP.”
Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said Umno would be finished if 80% of voters cast their ballots on Nov 19.
He said the low voter turnout for the Johor state polls was the main reason why BN had won big in the election. MM
Rafizi: Put a stop to ‘bodek’ culture that benefits no one but politicians
KUALA LUMPUR — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has called on Malaysians to stop elevating the status of politicians and ministers unnecessarily.
In a video today, he listed five examples of the so-called “bodek” culture which he said politicians do not deserve and should be done away with immediately.
The second was being tailed by an entourage, whose only apparent function was to carry bags, while the third example was the culture of holding a welcome reception for politicians and party leaders.
The video uploaded to Rafizi’s official Facebook page has received more than 3,500 likes and 1,100 shares at the time of writing, and attracted hundreds of comments agreeing with the views of the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat in the coming general election on November 19. MM
