PH needs 70% turnout to make impact in Johor, says Chin Tong

AYER HITAM: DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong says Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs a voter turnout of at least 70% to make an impact in Johor.

“Without that 70% voter turnout, it will not be easy for us,” Liew, who is also the Johor DAP chairman, said at a press conference here.

Barisan Nasional, he said, won the Johor state polls earlier this year with a two-thirds majority because of low voter turnout.

In this year’s Johor state elections, only around 55% of voters cast their ballots. BN won 40 out of the 56 seats up for grabs.

“While BN saw a 17,000 increase in votes at the state polls, but in terms of percentage, there was a decline.”

Liew reiterated that since the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10, support for Umno had been on a decline, especially among Malay voters.

Last month, the former deputy minister said Umno was stuck and had not made political headway since Parliament was dissolved, with infighting and voters’ fear of party president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, becoming prime minister among the reasons.

Liew said “the only way Umno could canvass for votes since 2008 was by telling the public not to let DAP win”.

“Election after election, the only way for them to get votes is by constantly attacking DAP.”

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said Umno would be finished if 80% of voters cast their ballots on Nov 19.

He said the low voter turnout for the Johor state polls was the main reason why BN had won big in the election. MM

Rafizi: Put a stop to ‘bodek’ culture that benefits no one but politicians