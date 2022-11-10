KUALA LUMPUR — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has called on Malaysians to stop elevating the status of politicians and ministers unnecessarily.

In a video today, he listed five examples of the so-called “bodek” culture which he said politicians do not deserve and should be done away with immediately.

The second was being tailed by an entourage, whose only apparent function was to carry bags, while the third example was the culture of holding a welcome reception for politicians and party leaders.

The video uploaded to Rafizi’s official Facebook page has received more than 3,500 likes and 1,100 shares at the time of writing, and attracted hundreds of comments agreeing with the views of the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat in the coming general election on November 19. MM

