KHAIRY THE BEST SECRET WEAPON TO WIPE OUT PAKATAN – YET ZAHID, DESPERATE TO BE PM HIMSELF, WILL NEVER USE IT – INDEED, NO REASON WHY KHAIRY CANNOT BE PM IF HE WINS SUNGAI BULOH – EVEN IN UMNO, SUPPORTS GROWS FOR KJ – AFTER ALL, WHAT OTHER PM CANDIDATES DO PAKATAN & BERSATU HAVE OTHER THAN ‘EMPTY VESSEL’ ANWAR & ‘WASHOUT’ MUHYIDDIN?

Pointing to BN’s Khairy, Shabery Cheek asks what other PM candidates Pakatan and Perikatan have

The Umno supreme council leader, who was coordinating Barisan Nasional’s election communications, pointed out that none in his party reacted negatively to Khairy Jamaluddin’s declaration while on the campaign trail in Sungai Buloh.

KUALA LUMPUR — The space Umno has provided for Khairy Jamaluddin to express his desire to the prime minister showed the party was open and democratic, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

“I’d like to ask the other parties: do they dare offer up anyone other than (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim)? I think not because that is the family’s post; before this it was the wife, now him, and maybe after this, his daughter. Nobody else,” he said in a press conference today.

He asked the same of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS, before providing his expected answer of neither being able to put up an alternative to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

While campaigning in Sungai Buloh this week, Khairy openly stated his ambition to be the prime minister, but qualified this by saying it was not yet his time.

Since then, several Umno leaders have come out to say Khairy was qualified to assume the role one day, including Ismail Sabri, while advising patience.

After BN lost the general election in 2018, the former Youth chief was one of three leaders who contested in the race to replace Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the Umno president, which Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi eventually won. MM

Johari sees no problem with Khairy as PM, but winning Sungai Buloh in GE15 comes first

Khairy is contesting the Sungai Buloh seat for the first time on November 19, having previously served as the MP for Rembau in Negri Sembilan for three terms from 2008 to 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has reportedly advised his fellow Umno lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin to focus on winning the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat before talking about his wish to helm the government.

According to Berita Harian, Johari, who hopes to reclaim the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat, said that prime ministerial ambitions took a backseat to winning a majority for Umno-led coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) in Parliament on November 19.

Johari said, however, that he doesn’t reject the idea of Khairy becoming the Umno leader should he receive the necessary support.

“If there’s a lot of people supporting Khairy, I don’t see why he can’t (become the prime minister). No problem.

“But we need one team and MPs that have the same view, the same burden, and the same ability to build our nation,” said Johari during his visit to Kampung Datuk Keramat as part of his general election campaign today.

On Tuesday, Khairy told a ceramah he has set his sights on becoming Malaysia’s prime minister, and sees winning the seven-cornered fight for the Sungai Buloh constituency in the 15th general election (GE15) as the first step towards this goal.

“But I think it’s time. I want to say, I think it’s time. I want to say, OK, but not now lah. Now we win, my kakanda Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be Malaysia’s prime minister,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd, based on a brief video posted on Twitter by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reporter Melissa Goh.

Kakanda is an old-fashioned, formal Malay word meaning “older brother”.

Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri is the BN’s “poster boy” for this election. Coalition leaders have said that he will return as head of government if BN wins the election.

“I’m 46 years old, still can wait, but not so long lah, yeah. I’m ready! But I have to prove it at Sungai Buloh first.

“If the people of Sungai Buloh support me, I can inform the party’s people, I came to the dragon’s den, 26,000 majority, I won the seat for Barisan Nasional, I want to lead the party and I want to lead the country now,” Khairy said in his speech, and was again met with loud cheers from the audience.

Khairy is contesting the Sungai Buloh seat for the first time on November 19, having previously served as the MP for Rembau in Negri Sembilan for three terms from 2008 to 2018.

In the battle for 158,090 votes, Khairy will be going up against PKR’s deputy information chief Datuk R. Ramanan, Perikatan Nasional’s Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin, Gerakan Tanah Air’s Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusoff, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Ahmad Jufliz Faizal, and two independent candidates — Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri otherwise known as Sifu Linda.

In the 14th general election, Sungai Buloh had 90,707 registered voters, with 77,951 of them casting their votes.

In GE14, PKR’s Sivarasa Rasiah won the Sungai Buloh seat against three other contenders, garnering 43,631 votes which represented a majority of 26,634 votes over PAS candidate Nuridah Mohd Salleh who garnered 16,997 votes.

BN’s A. Prakash Rao came in third in that fight with 16,681 votes, while the Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Zainurizzaman Moharam garnered 642 votes.  MM

The Sungai Buloh dilemma

Even PKR supporters have to decide between Khairy, who has PM potential, or relatively unknown Ramanan

UNTIL the past 48 hours, media reports on the Sungai Buloh constituency were about the dilemma of PKR supporters on whether they should vote for Khairy Jamaluddin of Barisan Nasional.

Sungai Buloh, which stretches from parts of Subang to the low-cost flats of Kota Damansara and even to the affluent Tropicana, is now the hottest battleground.

One news report even suggested that Barisan has gained the lead with the charismatic Umno candidate’s foray into the constituency.

Without a doubt, KJ, as he is popularly known, has earned his stripes and while Barisan may not be the overwhelming choice in the area, he is acknowledged as a competent and proven candidate.

But the fight has taken a fresh twist with Khairy now declaring that he hopes to be prime minister one day.

Speaking at a rally on Tuesday night, he urged the voters to back him as, “God willing, one day, I want to be your prime minister. But to do that I must first win here.”

As expected, his Pakatan Harapan opponent Datuk R. Ramanan rebutted, saying that even Khairy’s party Umno did not want him as a PM, describing it as “laughable” and that if Barisan wins in GE15, KJ may not even become a minister.

But Khairy has read the sentiments of the voters well because almost all survey findings have placed his name as a possible choice for PM.

He may not rank higher than Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but he is there on the list.

In a poll by Ilham Centre, KJ was placed fifth in a list of nine names, with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi at the bottom. The 1,622 respondents were from all races.

From a Persatuan Penyelidik Negara and 02 Malaysia poll, the list of 12 choices for PM had Anwar in pole position but KJ was in third spot, just behind Ismail Sabri. Ahmad Zahid was not on the list.

Among young voters, PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar was the No. 1 choice for PM at 27%, while Khairy had 24%.

Among Chinese voters, Anwar was the most popular pick and Khairy came in second among the 14 names, according to Huayan Policy Institute and Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies.

Khairy is certainly the man to watch, whatever the pre-nomination day speculation on whether he would run in Rembau, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, or, as it turns out, Sungai Buloh.

Khairy, like Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz, who is cutting his teeth on the other well watched battleground of Kuala Selangor, is one of the few younger politicians who are seen as capable technocrats.

Tengku Zafrul was a successful banker before he was asked to give up his lucrative career to steer the country’s economy at the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khairy, who after the ups and downs of a tumultuous political career over the last two decades, was tasked with helming the Health Ministry at the height of the pandemic, replacing a stuttering start by his predecessor Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

By all accounts – even those of his political foes in Pakatan Harapan – Khairy did a remarkable job and Malaysia is ranked among several Asian countries, including South Korea and Singapore, which handled the pandemic and the vaccination rollout better than most, even when compared with developed countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.

If he had been fielded in Kuala Pilah, Rembau or Port Dickson – all in his home state of Negri Sembilan – it would have been an easier passage than the Pakatan stronghold of Sungai Buloh, which was won by PKR’s R. Sivarasa in the last three general elections by increasingly huge margins.

It’s party politics that landed Khairy in Sungai Buloh, but surprisingly, PKR chose to replace Sivarasa with a controversial candidate – Ramanan, a former MIC treasurer-general who had been forced to leave that party under a cloud.

Ramanan, however, is no walkover as he has not pulled his punches despite having to take on a big name.

There have been murmurings of resentment among Pakatan campaigners over Ramanan’s candidacy as he comes with baggage.

A search online will come up with plenty of negative news, but he has taken the trouble to tell the media that his legal issues were a civil matter.

But that has not stopped the media from throwing challenges at him, including questions over the lack of detail in his asset declaration.

Sungai Buloh has now become a toss-up between Khairy, who proved his capabilities as Health Minister, and untested contender Ramanan, who has been on the defensive.

Predictably, there have been increasing personal attacks on Khairy and the Sungai Buloh contest is becoming a slugfest that symbolises the “season of madness” which typifies election campaigns throughout the world.

Ultimately, the constituency’s 158,090 voters will have to decide whether to cast their ballots for a candidate who, at 46, has the potential to be a PM; or for a candidate who will be just a number in Pakatan.

For Pakatan’s hardcore supporters, it will be a clear case of voting with the head or on raw emotions and unquestioned party loyalty. It looks set to be an exciting fight ahead. ANN

