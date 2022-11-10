BOMBSHELL – KHAIRY THE PM-TO-BE SENDS THE CHILLS ALL ROUND – ZAHID THE NEXT TO SHOW SOUR GRAPES AFTER ANWAR – ONLY MUHYIDDIN GRACIOUS ENOUGH TO SAY IT AS IT IS – ‘IT IS NOT EMPTY TALK. KHAIRY IS A GOOD LEADER BUT IN THE WRONG PARTY. HE NEEDS TO TAKE OVER UMNO & BECOME ITS PRESIDENT & WIN MANY SEATS TO ENABLE HIM TO FORM A GOVT. RIGHT NOW, HE CAN ONLY TALK & THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH IT’ – INDEED IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, BACKED BY SINKING SHIP PKR, DARES TO BOAST ABOUT HOW HE’LL GIVE DR M A FEVER WHEN HE ‘BECOMES PM’ ON THE 20TH – IT IS HIGH FOR KHAIRY TO OPENLY OFFER MALAYS, UMNO & NON-MALAYS A MUCH SOUNDER ALTERNATIVE
GE15: It was Khairy who asked for Sg Buloh seat, says Ahmad Zahid
PETALING JAYA: It was Khairy Jamaluddin who requested to contest in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, says Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“He asked for it. He asked for the seat to be given to him, that is why I endorsed him,” he told reporters.
When pressed further about the incumbent Rembau MP’s aspiration to become the future prime minister, Ahmad Zahid merely said that this would depend on the next general election.
While campaigning in Sungai Buloh, Khairy had expressed his desire to become the prime minister recently. ANN
Khairy is PM material, but in the wrong party, says Muhyiddin
PAGOH: Khairy Jamaluddin is qualified to become Malaysia’s prime minister in the future but he is in the wrong party, says Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
The incumbent Pagoh MP, who is seeking a 10th term in the 15th General Election (GE15), said the Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Buloh candidate has good credibility and is able to carry out his ministerial task well.
“I think it is not an empty talk. He (Khairy) is a good leader and in fact, in my Cabinet, he is among those that can be trusted.
“Khairy managed the Covid-19 situation well and has a bright future ahead of him but he is in the wrong party.
He added that everyone has their own ambition and there should be no reason to question Khairy why he wants to become prime minister as it was his dream.
“When will his time come? Maybe Khairy needs to take over Umno and become its president and win many seats to enable him to form a government.
“Right now, he can only talk and there is nothing wrong with it,” he added.
Muhyiddin, who is also the National Recovery Council chairman, meanwhile said the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Train (LRT) service disruption must be solved immediately.
“The government needs to take into account what caused it (the glitch) and how quickly it can be dealt with to solve the problem,” he said.
ANN
.