GE15: It was Khairy who asked for Sg Buloh seat, says Ahmad Zahid

PETALING JAYA: It was Khairy Jamaluddin who requested to contest in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, says Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid told this to reporters after attending an event at Barisan’s command centre in Titiwangsa on Wednesday night (Nov 9) when asked about the Health Minister’s candidacy.

“He asked for it. He asked for the seat to be given to him, that is why I endorsed him,” he told reporters.

When pressed further about the incumbent Rembau MP’s aspiration to become the future prime minister, Ahmad Zahid merely said that this would depend on the next general election.

Khairy has been fielded for the first time in Sungai Buloh, after his Rembau seat was given to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

While campaigning in Sungai Buloh, Khairy had expressed his desire to become the prime minister recently. ANN

Khairy is PM material, but in the wrong party, says Muhyiddin

PAGOH: Khairy Jamaluddin is qualified to become Malaysia’s prime minister in the future but he is in the wrong party, says Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. The incumbent Pagoh MP, who is seeking a 10th term in the 15th General Election (GE15), said the Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Buloh candidate has good credibility and is able to carry out his ministerial task well. “I think it is not an empty talk. He (Khairy) is a good leader and in fact, in my Cabinet, he is among those that can be trusted. “Khairy managed the Covid-19 situation well and has a bright future ahead of him but he is in the wrong party. The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said this when met after attending a gathering with the local community at Kampung Panjang Sari here on Wednesday (Nov 9). He added that everyone has their own ambition and there should be no reason to question Khairy why he wants to become prime minister as it was his dream. “When will his time come? Maybe Khairy needs to take over Umno and become its president and win many seats to enable him to form a government. “Right now, he can only talk and there is nothing wrong with it,” he added. Muhyiddin, who is also the National Recovery Council chairman, meanwhile said the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Train (LRT) service disruption must be solved immediately. “The government needs to take into account what caused it (the glitch) and how quickly it can be dealt with to solve the problem,” he said.

ANN

.