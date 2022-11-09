AS EVEN ISMAIL SABRI REFUSES TO RUBBISH TALK OF A ZAHID-UMNO-ANWAR-PKR COALITION GOVT – ‘TIN KOSONG’ TRIES TO DEFLECT ATTENTION WITH ‘HINT’ OF POST-GE15 TALKS WITH BORNEO PARTIES – BUT WHY WOULD SARAWAK’S GPS, WHICH HAS REPEATEDLY REJECTED HIM, WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH HIM – WHEREAS IN SABAH, WHO DOES ANWAR WANT TO ALLY WITH? SHAFIE’S WARISAN? SABAH UMNO? SABAH BERSATU?

KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today indicated that the coalition would hold talks with Sabah and Sarawak political parties after the 15th general election.
Speaking at an anti-corruption dialogue, he also shrugged off former ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest salvo against him, saying that the latter changes his mind regularly.
“And after that can expand further, because if we get majority, it eases the formation of government and the implementation of our programme.
He acknowledged there were claims that he had discussed a post-election pact with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, but dismissed this as fabrications by Dr Mahathir, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
Anwar noted that Dr Mahathir has further claimed the pact would result in Anwar freeing Ahmad Zahid and Umno’s former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak from their criminal charges if they were to support his bid to be prime minister.
Anwar pointed out that Dr Mahathir previously said he had no problem with him, but has since changed to say Anwar was not qualified to be prime minister, despite previously signing a statutory declaration to support him for the role.
“Don’t be angry with him, don’t be angry, you don’t know his view this week, you know or not his view next week?” he said.
In the fully-packed auditorium held at the Nexus Connexion Conference and Event Centre here with about 200 or more in attendance, Anwar was responding to questions primarily from university students.
Among them was a question from an International Islamic University Malaysia student who asked if there were any preliminary talks by PH with parties in Sabah and Sarawak or if there are other alternatives, in light of Rafizi’s and Anwar’s analysis that PH had within 80 to 100 parliamentary seats within reach in GE15 and as Anwar had said there would be no talks with Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.
A science and technology student from Universiti Malaya had meanwhile asked for a response to Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday, which described Anwar as having no competence to be prime minister and claiming that choosing PH to be the government of Malaysia would bankrupt the nation.
The event "Ada apa dengan korupsi" was jointly organised by the IIUM student union and the UM student union.
Ismail Sabri warms up to idea of coalition govt if nobody commands simple majority in GE15
ALOR GAJAH — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today that a coalition government will likely be formed should no coalition emerges as a dominant winner of the 15th general election (GE15).
The Umno vice-president said otherwise it would result in a hung Parliament.
“If there is not one party that has a simple majority, of course it will be mixed, otherwise it will be a hung Parliament. I don’t know if there is another party that will have a simple majority.
The GE15 will see six major coalitions contesting federal seats: Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), Gabungan Rakyat Sarawak (GRS) and Gabungan Parti Sabah (GPS).
When asked if the coalition government would include PKR, Ismail Sabri said it was a decision which cannot be made by an individual such as himself.
“A big decision like this the party needs to make a decision, as individuals we can’t make a decision whether to [include] PKR or PN or PH or not want that or want this,” he said.
His remarks came following accusations by ally-turned-rival PN that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will ally himself with PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Asked also about Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim if he could be accepted back into Umno, Ismail Sabri said to wait until after the Umno election.
“We are waiting for the Umno election. It is too early to speculate,” he said.
Shahidan, a former Perlis mentri besar is defending his Arau parliamentary seat under a PN ticket after being dropped as a BN candidate.
He has since been expelled from Umno for contesting under an opponent’s ticket. MM
