THE WIND SHIFTS IN UMNO-BN’S FAVOR – AS THE RAINS & FLASH FLOODS HIT EARLIER THAN EXPECTED – MAKING THE LOW VOTER TURNOUT FEARED BY THE OPPOSITION BUT TARGETED BY UMNO-BN AN INCREASING REALITY – PAKATAN-LED STATE SELANGOR & NEGRI DECLARE STATE HOLIDAYS ON NOV 18 – WHILE SLOW-COACH ISMAIL SABRI MULLS DECLARING ‘SPECIAL HOLIDAY’ ON EVE ON POLLING

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has declared Nov 18 as a state holiday as polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15) will take place on Nov 19.

He said this was due to the number of people who are voters in their hometowns in other states but are working and residing in Selangor.

“There are a large number of Malaysians who work and reside in the state of Selangor but vote in their hometowns located in other states,” he said.

“Therefore, the Selangor state government has decided to declare a public holiday on Friday, Nov 18, 2022, a day before polling day,” added Amirudin.

Amirudin also called upon Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to declare Nov 18 a public holiday nationwide so that people could perform their civic duty and vote.

“Following the automatic voter registration and the lowered age limit for voters, Selangor has the highest number of voters nationwide at 3,677,848,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 9).

He also declared a contribution of 20 Smart Selangor buses starting Thursday (Nov 10) to ferry commuters affected by the Kelana Jaya LRT Line disruption, which sees 16 stations being closed from Nov 9 to Nov 15.

Amirudin also said that a statewide Influenza – Pneumococcal vaccination programme will begin on Nov 14 and continue until Dec 31.

The first phase of the programme will focus on care homes for the elderly as well as the Iltizam Sihat Selangor card holders.

“The Selangor Public Health Committee and Selangor Public Health Advisory Council (SELPHAC) will initiate the efforts with 10,000 doses of the vaccine for free for those identified as high risk,” he said.

An allocation of RM1.5mil will be used for the programme, which will be implemented through the Selvax Mobile Team and Selcare clinics.

He added that the decision was made after taking into account the rising number of diseases causing respiratory infections, which pose a risk to the people of Selangor, especially the elderly. ANN