THE WIND SHIFTS IN UMNO-BN’S FAVOR – AS THE RAINS & FLASH FLOODS HIT EARLIER THAN EXPECTED – MAKING THE LOW VOTER TURNOUT FEARED BY THE OPPOSITION BUT TARGETED BY UMNO-BN AN INCREASING REALITY – PAKATAN-LED STATE SELANGOR & NEGRI DECLARE STATE HOLIDAYS ON NOV 18 – WHILE SLOW-COACH ISMAIL SABRI MULLS DECLARING ‘SPECIAL HOLIDAY’ ON EVE ON POLLING

GE15: Negri state secretary declares holiday on Nov 18
SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has declared Friday (Nov 18) a state holiday, says state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik.
He said this was to allow the people to vote for GE15 the following day.
“The state exco met on Wednesday (Nov 9) and agreed to declare Nov 18 a holiday.This is to allow voters to prepare and exercise their constitional right as voters the following day,” he said in a two-paragraph statement. ANN
GE15: Selangor MB declares state holiday on Nov 18
He said this was due to the number of people who are voters in their hometowns in other states but are working and residing in Selangor.
“Therefore, the Selangor state government has decided to declare a public holiday on Friday, Nov 18, 2022, a day before polling day,” added Amirudin.
“Following the automatic voter registration and the lowered age limit for voters, Selangor has the highest number of voters nationwide at 3,677,848,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 9).
He also declared a contribution of 20 Smart Selangor buses starting Thursday (Nov 10) to ferry commuters affected by the Kelana Jaya LRT Line disruption, which sees 16 stations being closed from Nov 9 to Nov 15.
Amirudin also said that a statewide Influenza – Pneumococcal vaccination programme will begin on Nov 14 and continue until Dec 31.
The first phase of the programme will focus on care homes for the elderly as well as the Iltizam Sihat Selangor card holders.
“The Selangor Public Health Committee and Selangor Public Health Advisory Council (SELPHAC) will initiate the efforts with 10,000 doses of the vaccine for free for those identified as high risk,” he said.
An allocation of RM1.5mil will be used for the programme, which will be implemented through the Selvax Mobile Team and Selcare clinics.
He added that the decision was made after taking into account the rising number of diseases causing respiratory infections, which pose a risk to the people of Selangor, especially the elderly. ANN
GE15: Special holiday on polling eve mulled, says PM
BERA: The government is considering declaring a special holiday on the eve of polling for the 15th General Election to make it easier for voters to travel, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
He said this matter had been discussed before, following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10.
The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed to the government to declare Nov 18 a special public holiday to facilitate travel by Malaysians to their voting locations on Nov 19.
ANN / BERNAMA
