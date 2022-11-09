AFTER VISITING & TAKING PIC WITH JOHOR SULTAN, ISMAIL SABRI DECLARES JOHOR TO ONCE AGAIN BE BN’S FORTRESS – ‘I HAVE RECEIVED A REPORT WHERE BARISAN WILL WIN THE MAJORITY OF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS IN JOHOR’ – IF TRUE, THIS WILL TEACH KIT SIANG ANOTHER SHARP LESSON FOR DAP’S LACK OF FOCUS IN GE15
GE15: Johor will once again be BN’s stronghold, says PM
AYER HITAM: Johor will become a Barisan Nasional fortress once again in the 15th General Election (GE15), says caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The Umno vice president, who would be defending his Bera seat, added that the sentiment for Barisan in the state was very high.
“I have received a report where Barisan will win the majority of the parliamentary seats contested throughout Johor.
He also said that Johor was the first state he visited and Ayer Hitam is the first parliamentary constituency he visited in GE15 to show support for Dr Wee, who is also MCA president.
Ismail Sabri said this after meeting Ayer Hitam Barisan machinery at Komplek Balai Orang Ramai Taman Suria here on Wednesday (Nov 9).
Also present were Dr Wee, Johor Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.
During the Johor state election in March, Barisan won 40 out of the 56 state seats while Pakatan Harapan and Muda won 10, and Perikatan Nasional won three. ANN
Johor Sultan grants audience to PM Ismail Sabri
JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his residence here on Wednesday (Nov 9).
Also in attendance was Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.
According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the courtesy call was part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Johor.
ANN / BERNAMA
.