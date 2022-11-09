WHAT! ONLY RM11 MILLION? – FINALLY, ANWAR DECLARES HIS ASSETS – BUT THEY ARE LESS THAN RAFIZI’S RM18 MIL – AND DESPITE BEING AMONG THE LATECOMERS, ‘TIN KOSONG’ URGES OTHERS TO ‘FOLLOW HIS LEAD’

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has declared assets worth about RM11.2 million as of today.
Most of PKR’s 72 candidates for the general election (GE15) have declared their assets as part of the party’s campaign against corruption, with Anwar and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail being the notable exceptions prior to today’s declaration.
The asset declaration was posted on PKR’s website on a page which displays its GE15 candidates.
Anwar is standing in Tambun while Wan Azizah is a candidate in Bandar Tun Razak.
A check on PKR’s website found no information on Wan Azizah’s assets. However, a note states that the information will be updated.
PH to drop Ramanan if involved in graft
Separately, Anwar said Pakatan Harapan (PH) was ready to drop R Ramanan as its Sungai Buloh candidate if there was evidence that he was involved in corruption.
However, Anwar said as of now, there was no proof that the PKR vice-information chief was involved in graft.
The PH chairman added that he had vetted each one of the coalition’s candidates with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police. FMT
Picking up asset declaration gauntlet, Anwar shows RM11m net worth
KUALA LUMPUR — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared assets worth some RM11.2 million as of last month, removing one excuse political rivals have used to avoid divulging their own wealth.
Of his net worth, the Pakatan Harapan chairman and candidate for Tambun declared RM828,667 in cash and investments.
As an MP, his base salary was RM21,755.69.
Previously, PKR’s rivals had used the absence of Anwar’s asset declaration, after others in the party had theirs published, to justify their own refusal to follow suit.
Earlier today, Anwar said he had already made the declaration, but it had not been posted previously as it needed to be notarised.
The asset declaration was posted on PKR’s website with information on its GE15 candidates. MM
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
.