KHAIRY QUALIFIED TO BE ‘FUTURE’ PM, SAYS ISMAIL SABRI – YET IRONIC OR NOT, KJ ALREADY QUALIFIED TO BE ‘IMMEDIATE’ PM MORE THAN HIM! – SO IS CLUELESS ISMAIL BEING MAGNANIMOUS, OR LIKE ANWAR, TRYING TO PROTECT WHAT THEY HALLUCINATE IS THEIR TURF – OLD MAN MAHATHIR IS RIGHT AFTER ALL. GE15 IS A RAW FIGHT BY THE HAS-BEENS & UNQUALIFIED TO BULLY & HOT-GAS THEIR WAY INTO BECOMING PM AT ANY COSTS

AYER HITAM: Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy Jamaluddin is qualified to become a future prime minister, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The caretaker Prime Minister said that the Health Minister was among those qualified to be prime minister one day.

“Khairy has explained that he wishes to be prime minister not now, but in the future. He (Khairy) is qualified to become prime minister in the future if we win the general election and he is able to get support from the party,” added the Umno vice-president,

Ismail Sabri said this after meeting Barisan Ayer Hitam machinery at Komplek Balai Orang Ramai Taman Suria here on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Also present were Barisan’s Ayer Hitam candidate and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Johor Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

On Tuesday (Nov 8) night, Khairy declared his intention of leading Malaysia someday by becoming the prime minister and Umno chief, should he win the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

However, he was quick to add that the time was not now, as Ismail Sabri would be Barisan’s candidate for prime minister when the coalition wins the GE15.

“I am now 46 years old so I can still wait. But I want to signal to the party (Umno) that I am ready (to be prime minister),” the Umno politician said.

“If people in Sungai Buloh vote for me and I win the constituency, I can declare that I walked into the lion’s den and won the seat for Barisan in GE15. I want to lead the country and I want to lead the party.”

ANN

.