KHAIRY Jamaluddin has asked Sungai Buloh voters to send him to parliament to pave the way for him to become prime minister later.

Speaking at a ceramah in Taman Saujana Utama in Sungai Buloh last night, Khairy said his aim was not an immediate one as he currently backs Ismail Sabri Yaakob to become PM if Barisan Nasional wins GE15.

However, he said the win in Sungai Buloh was necessary to achieve his dream of becoming the PM.

“If the people of Sungai Buloh give me the mandate, then Sungai Buloh will not be the limit. I will bring the people of Sungai Buloh… (and) one day, we will lead Malaysia… Inshaa Allah (God willing).

“With Allah SWT’s destiny and the support of my friends, one day, I want to lead Umno. One day, I want to be your prime minister and develop this country, but I must capture Sungai Buloh first,” he said.

This is the first time Khairy has openly declared his intention to become the PM.

“The time has come for me to say it,” he said.

“I’m 46 years old, I can wait for a while, but not for too long. I’m ready but I have to prove it with Sungai Buloh first.

“If the people of Sungai Buloh support me, I can inform the party that I came (to fight) in the dragon’s den with a majority of 26,000 votes and won a seat for BN.

“I want to lead the party and I want to lead the country,” he added.

Umno will be holding its party election six months after GE15. In the last party elections, Khairy lost the Umno presidency to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He had to give up his Rembau seat—which he had held for three terms—to party deputy president Mohamad Hassan and was moved to Sungai Buloh, which is a Pakatan Harapan stronghold.

He will be facing R. Ramanan from PKR in a seven-cornered fight.

PKR’s R. Sivarasa first won the Subang seat in the 2008 general election and defended it in the 2013 general election. After the constituency was renamed Sungai Buloh, he won the seat in the last general election with an astounding majority of more than 26,000 votes. TMI