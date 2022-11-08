YB AYAQ OR YB AYOR? – ‘IN THE LEAD’ ANWAR OR ‘CLOSE BEHIND’ PEJA? – IN FIGHT OF THE INCOMPETENTS WHOEVER WINS, TAMBUN LOSES!

IT is just days into the election campaign but Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is already omnipresent in Perak.

He gazes down from a string of giant billboards, clad in suit and tie against an auspiciously red backdrop and looking every inch like the prime minister he is aiming to be on the night of Nov 19.

The moment one crosses into Perak, there is Anwar smiling from a billboard with the tagline: Dari Tambun untuk Malaysia (from Tambun for Malaysia).

His bid for Tambun has captured the local public imagination. He was swamped by well-wishers at the Ipoh airport on (Nov 6) Sunday as he was flying off to campaign in Penang.

When his Barisan Nasional opponent Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah teased him about his aggressive campaign, Anwar said: “It’s all the work of Farhash.”

Anwar’s campaign manager Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has set up an impressive command centre in Hulu Kinta.

There are people assembling billboards and flags, a volunteer kitchen churning out food round the clock and a rather sophisticated war room. There is also a big campaign truck that opens into a stage.

It is not quite a dream team but it comes close to one.

Aminuddin, according to those familiar with him, is MP material. The former Ulu Kinta assemblyman understands how the government works, he knows policies and is intimately familiar with issues in Tambun.

He is a true-blue Tambun man and the proof, he said, is that his father’s grave is located nearby.

But Aminuddin is fighting an aspiring prime minister as well as a former mentri besar, two extremely charismatic persons.

Moreover, Aminuddin is a naturally serious man; he is unable to suck up the oxygen in the room like Anwar nor does he have the folksy charm and sparkle of Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, whom everyone knows as Peja.

They have totally eclipsed the fourth candidate, Abdul Rahim Tahir of Pejuang.

A video clip of Peja collapsing in laughter when Anwar turned to ask, “Ayaq atau ayor?” quickly went viral on Nomination Day.

It was Anwar’s turn to tease Peja who had days earlier poked fun at Anwar’s nomadic politics, saying that in Perak, water or “air” in Bahasa Malaysia is pronounced “ayor” and not “ayaq” as in Penang where Anwar comes from.

There have been jokes about whether to vote for “YB Ayaq” or “YB Ayor”.

It is not going to be easy taking on these two men who can talk up a storm and sing and dance on stage.

Yet this is the most crucial contest in the general election. Anwar has everything to gain but could also lose everything.

“Peja is not promising the moon and the stars, he just wants to serve,” said his political secretary Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh.

Peja is also rather popular among the Indians who remember him for approving land titles to families who had been waiting some 40 years.

The whole town has been talking about Peja’s Smiles concert held over the last weekend. It was actually a Youth and Sports Ministry programme approved before Parliament was dissolved.

The first night featured a rock band, the second a nasyid concert with a lucky draw featuring prizes like household appliances and a sleek motorcycle.

The carnival mood helps, but Peja has been telling his team that they need to get people to come out and come home to vote.

Tambun voters comprise 68% Malays, 20% Chinese and 12% Indians.

Anwar and Pakatan Harapan are the overwhelming preference of the Chinese and Indians.

If he gets the bulk of Chinese and Indian support, he only needs about 30% of Malay votes to win.

The PKR president is the favourite even at this early stage. The question is whether or not the momentum in Tambun can ripple through Perak.

Every survey has shown that the economy is the top election issue and Anwar’s ceramah have zeroed in on cost of living issues that have hit ordinary folk.

“We must let the good people come up to help the people down there,” he says at many of his ceramah.

He is clearly a threat to Barisan which has resorted to social media with all kinds of videos claiming that a vote for Anwar is a vote for DAP to dominate the country.

Pakatan has also been firing missives that a vote for Umno is a vote for its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become the next prime minister.

Both are extremely effective forms of negative campaigning. Peja is the lucky one, watching on as bullets fly back and forth.

There had been speculation about whether or not former Tambun MP Datuk Seri Husni Hanadzlah will emerge to support Anwar, an old friend, or Aminuddin, who was his political secretary.

Husni has dropped off the political radar since losing in 2018. He had gone the extra mile in solving issues in Tambun and felt betrayed.

“I will be approaching him again to help. I’m sure he won’t support the other side,” said Aminuddin.

The Barisan flags and banners are still not up, whereas Pakatan and Perikatan have flooded many roads with their material.

The mood is still quite fluid among the fence-sitters, especially the first-time voters who have no brand loyalty. They are like fish in the sea waiting to be baited.

There is so much at stake. There are more days to go for the competing sides to make promises, to run down each other, and there will also be singing and dancing.

