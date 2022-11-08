MAHATHIR TELLS VOTERS – CHOOSE CORRUPT ZAHID & MALAYSIA WILL HAVE NO FUTURE – CHOOSE INCOMPETENT ANWAR & MALAYSIA WILL GO BANKRUPT – CHOOSE CHINESE DAP & MALAYS WILL LOSE THEIR GRAVY TRAIN!

Here’s why you shouldn’t vote BN, PH or PN, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening listed the various shortcomings of the three major coalitions contending in the general election (GE15) and at the same time, promoted Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) as an alternative for voters.

The former prime minister, who is GTA chairman, said his Barisan Nasional counterpart Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not interested in the country’s future.

Mahathir said Zahid, who is facing corruption charges, merely wanted to save himself and other BN leaders.

“What happens to the people and the country do not interest Zahid and BN,” he said in a statement.

Mahathir added that Pakatan Harapan was no better, singling out both DAP and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The former Langkawi MP said when PH took over Putrajaya, DAP became arrogant and wanted to terminate lucrative contracts with renowned companies that would leave “thousands” jobless.

He also claimed Anwar failed to manage the country’s finances during the 1997 financial crisis.

“Choosing PH as the government would bankrupt the nation.”

Mahathir described the Perikatan Nasional administration as a backdoor government headed by Muhyiddin Yassin, who was “incompetent and unable to tackle economic, political and social problems” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

GTA, meanwhile, aims to remove “corrupt Umno Malays” from further destroying the nation, he said.

Mahathir said Malaysians had to put up with incompetent administrations.

“We may not be Sri Lanka, Lebanon or Iraq. But we are on the way there.”

Mahathir said if voters choose the same people who had caused the nation to suffer, then the slide towards failure was inevitable.

“But if the voters choose wisely, then chances are that the restoration of this beloved country and the well-being of its people will be achieved,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.