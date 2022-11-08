KHAIRY WEAVES HIS OWN MAGIC IN SUNGAI BULOH – VOTERS WANT SOMEONE WHO CAN DELIVER – NOT SOMEONE WHO CAN ONLY TALK HOT GAS LIKE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – AND IRONIC OR NOT, EVEN AS ANWAR FANS START TO DENOUNCE KHAIRY FOR NOT HAVING ENOUGH PRINCIPLES TO LEAVE UMNO – THEIR OWN ‘TIN KOSONG’ TRIED TO STRIKE A ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ DEAL WITH NAJIB-ZAHID & EVEN NOW, SPECULATION IS RIFE HE HAS SEALED A ‘PLAN B’ WITH OLD PAL ZAHID!
‘We might not vote along party line’ – Sungai Buloh voters in dilemma
Malaysiakini’s visit to Sungai Buloh showed that many Pakatan Harapan supporters are “having a dilemma” as they support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as their prime minister’s candidate but don’t like to see Khairy lose.
Some even explained that they have become pickier to vote and that they might vote based on “personality instead of along party lines” on polling day.
As for Khairy, it didn’t take long for him to work his charm as right after the nomination process last Saturday, he hopped on a motorcycle and visited some Umno veterans in Kampung Melayu Subang Tambahan.
The village is located in the Pinggiran Subang polling district, where PKR garnered 1,170 or 56.2 percent votes in the previous election. In other words, it used to be PKR’s stronghold. In comparison, MIC/BN only gained 399 or 19.16 percent votes.
According to an Umno grassroots leader in the village, who only wanted to be known as Shahrul, Khairy’s visit was short but successful in attracting inactive party members to participate.
“Although this seat has a majority of Malays, traditionally, it was contested by MIC, and BN lost it for three terms.
“Khairy is contesting this time around and, suddenly, the whole Umno branch became excited and the machinery is having higher morale than before.
“For instance, I was surprised that many of Umno’s members joined us in the earlier house-to-house visit. They are not committee members but they participated in this event which was informed late last night (Sunday),” Shahrul said.
Many Sungai Buloh voters feel that Khairy was sent to this ”pitch-black” dangerous seat because he dared to disobey his party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
However, this might help Khairy in distancing himself from Umno/BN negative images.
An Umno supporter who chose to remain anonymous said he was campaigning for BN because his close relative is an Umno leader.
However, he chose to vote for Harapan on polling day, saying “we are free to choose who to vote. (Former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak’s 1MDB scandal is so bad, so how can the youngsters accept BN?
“Many of my colleagues agreed that they’re disappointed with BN… so I think it’s best for Khairy to contest here,” the Umno supporter, who did not want to be named, said.
Hard to choose
Meanwhile, voters from nearby polling districts are also in a dilemma on who to vote for and declined to be any coalition’s deposits.
This is especially obvious in areas where Harapan and BN’s votes have been close, such as Kampung Kubu Gajah and Paya Jaras Hilir.
In the 2018 general election, BN only lost around 200 or 10 percent votes to Harapan in these two polling districts.
Meanwhile, another voter, 57-year-old Kamarul Zaman from Kampung Kubu Gajah, was sympathetic towards Khairy, describing the incumbent Rembau MP as a capable minister but was fielded in a “dead” zone.
The retired teacher also seemed unconvinced about PKR candidate R Ramanan, mainly due to his involvement in a fraud case.
“We can’t vote for a candidate merely based on his party. We have to look into the candidates’ backgrounds as well.”
Kamarul’s son Aufa, 30, who is a doctor in a public hospital, admitted that he will regret it if Khairy loses in Sungai Buloh.
“The professionals like myself are in a dilemma. We are people from the city who have been supporting Harapan, but in terms of the candidate’s charisma and experience, we prefer Khairy. He was brave to go against his own party president,” said Aufa.
Some Chinese voters also share the same sentiment. Lim Siew Mei, 56, who voted PKR for the previous three general elections said she is now hesitant as “PKR is very chaotic”.
“Actually, Khairy is not bad… my feelings are very conflicting, very hard to choose. No matter who I vote for, it doesn’t feel right,” lamented the hairdresser from Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh.
When pressed on her view on PKR, Lim said: “I don’t know how to explain.”
Harapan’s bigger narrative
Ramanan was the former MIC treasurer-general. He resigned after the High Court in Kuala Lumpur found him to have obtained RM5.5 million fraudulently by presenting a forged letter in a civil case in 2014.
He then joined PKR.
Ramanan told Malaysiakini that the civil case was just a business misunderstanding and had been resolved amicably.
During the campaign, PKR tends to avoid mentioning Ramanan’s personality. Instead, the campaign strategy is on bigger narratives such as “vote Harapan, Anwar as PM” or “one vote for KJ = one vote for Zahid”.
However, the Malays find it difficult to resonate with the saying, “voting for KJ equals voting for Zahid”.
Hanafi Abbas, 67, from Paya Jaras Hilir thinks that this is merely the political rhetoric of PKR leaders out of personal interest.
“That is what the political elites say, we as orang bawahan (the ordinary people on the ground) have different feelings. They don’t walk around in our areas, but they want us to reject Khairy.
“For us, Khairy is a new option. He worked hard in Parliament and he was not a coward in the party,” said Hanafi.
Interestingly, the self-employed technician preferred Anwar to be the prime minister, but his vote might not go to Ramanan.
Malaysiakini interviewed Hanafi a day before the nomination day. Although PKR has announced Ramanan as its candidate, Hanafi seemed unwilling to accept.
Instead, he wished that a new and higher-profile candidate would be fielded.
“(My vote) would be on who PKR was going to field. We don’t know Ramanan’s background. For instance, one side is a ministerial-level candidate who you are familiar with, another side is someone you are unfamiliar with. Who would you vote for?”
Non-Malay areas remain Harapan strongholds
Despite all these, areas with a majority of Chinese and Indian voters might remain as Harapan strongholds, with several voters expressing their dissatisfaction towards BN, mainly because of corruption scandals, rising prices and supply chain disruptions.
A 37-year-old shop owner from Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh, who only wants to be known as Chong, said: “Khairy is not bad, but he is from the wrong side, he wears the wrong party shirt.”
Sungai Buloh is a typical urban mixed seat, with 66 percent Malays, 22 percent Chinese, 11 percent Indians and two percent other races. In GE14, PKR’s R Sivarasa won with a majority of 26,634 votes.
Although Khairy managed to stabilise BN’s base and possibly attract Harapan’s swing voters in Sungai Buloh, it is still seen as difficult to penetrate PKR’s overwhelming advantage as PKR has held the seats for more than three terms.
Even more, Sungai Buloh is this time facing a seven-cornered fight, with the PAS/PN influences in Sungai Buloh can’t simply be overlooked.
In 2018, the PAS candidate garnered 16,997 votes, more than MIC’s votes. While Khairy and Ramanan are facing a close fight, PAS candidate Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin might be the kingmaker. MKINI
‘Khairy is not a reformist but a conformist’
‘If Khairy had any principles, he would have left Umno long ago.’
Khairy Jamaluddin should get your vote
MS: Seriously Commander (Rtd) of the Royal Malaysian Navy S Thayaparan, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin represents everything that is wrong with this country’s majority – the huge, privileged segment that would rather play safe, look the other way and not speak up as scandal after scandal erupts as billions get siphoned off and as crookedness continues to seep into every nook of the administration.
But that aside, I hold him directly and personally responsible for the RM360 million MySejahtera ‘scam’ for refusing to disclose the details he knows, only to save himself for another day. To claim that he has no idea how it all happened is a bit of a stretch.
He is as conniving and self-serving as former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the worst of the blackguards hosted by the party.
You must be out of your mind to think that a man without the moral backbone to speak truth to power is deserving of public support just because the one put up by PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim is a dubious choice as well.
(And by the way, incumbent Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah did not readily and happily agree with Anwar’s veto of the selection committee’s decision. He did so with great reluctance).
Kilimanjaro: Maybe the retired commander has forgotten the trigger Khairy was during a fiery turbulent period on his comments about the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd) and the frenzy he ignited?
This is the real Khairy. Even the loose-cannon, Umno veteran Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, despite his tirades, had more than once talked in favour of the non-Malays. He was the first minister who talked about accepting non-Malays into matriculation colleges while in office.
I cannot recall anything at all that Khairy has stood up for multiracial Malaysia when it mattered.
People appreciate him, and I do appreciate a job well done. That was Khairy as the health minister. We are now talking about Khairy, the Umno man.
Inevitably, and I stress this, a vote for Khairy is a vote for Umno, and I don’t want Umno back in power. Period.
Ruslan Bahari: You can vote for Khairy if you believe that his party can change Malaysia for the better. If you don’t believe so, then vote for someone else.
You can argue he is a good health minister, but a leader is only as good as his team. His team works for him. So, while I will concede he did decent work as health minister, it was not all him.
This is the man who, despite knowing what Najib did, found it in him to star in a video with the felon to promote Umno and BN as the choice for the 14th general election. That mamak shop scene is etched on my mind as what Khairy is all about.
Politicians need to dispense with their leaders or party if they are corrupt. Khairy staying in Umno means he believes that Umno is okay.
Bravemalaysian: Is KJ all that good? Remember the “fourth-floor boys”, and how they ran riot during former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s time?
What about the extremely high price we paid for the Covid-19 vaccines? And why was there inordinate delay causing many deaths? What about the MySejahtera app which the government paid huge amounts of money?
Did Khairy do a good job? Frankly, the vaccination success is due mainly to the rakyat’s willingness to be vaccinated and credit should go to them.
Meanwhile, instead of using schools for vaccination, since schools are not in use by students, thus making access easy, Khairy chose to rent expensive places (wonder why?) where there were big crowds and often confusion reigned. Did he do a good job? Definitely not!
But he carried himself very well compared to his predecessor, Dr Adham Baba. He is a more polished politician, but right now we are looking at the numbers to pick the right prime minister.
A vote for Khairy is a vote for the corrupt BN and Zahid and caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Gerard Lourdesamy: Indeed, a vote for Khairy is a vote for Umno with the likes of Zahid and Najib. If Khairy had any principles, he would have left Umno long ago.
Voters do not owe Khairy a living or a future in politics. The man is not a saint. Why is he so reluctant to declare his assets now?
Even if Khairy loses and BN wins, Khairy will be made a senator and brought into the government. If Harapan wins, the same can be done, but Khairy will have to quit Umno first.
Khairy is not a reformist but a conformist. He will never reject Ketuanan Melayu and the excesses of Umno. He is body and soul part of Umno.
PW Cheng: KJ “shines” because, in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is the king. To me, Khairy is doing what he is being paid and tasked to do.
Thayaparan, you put him on a high pedestal because his predecessor was utterly incompetent and it’s unfortunate that you and probably most Malaysians have been conditioned that mediocre performance is the norm and anything better is par excellence.
Remember when one minister was shouting that we had one of the best education systems in the world when his figment of imagination was probably plucked from one instance of euphoria from a local institute of education?
Truth be told, in a country where meritocracy reigns, the “shine” from Khairy will not be noticed.
YellowRusa5552: When there is drought, we pray for rain. When a country goes into financial despair, we pray for good governance and deliverance from the corrupted people who run the country.
However, from that bunch of corrupted crooks, there is a small light shining from afar. But what can that small shining light do?
Reaching out to that little shining light may just work to muddle up the people’s hope and aspiration for a country free from corruption. My vote is still with Harapan because I am unfazed by that small shining light.