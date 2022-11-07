‘A VOTE FOR BN IS A VOTE FOR ZAHID’ – WHILE ‘A VOTE FOR ANWAR IS ALSO A VOTE THAT CAN FREE ZAHID & NAJIB’ – ONE IS AN UNDENIABLE FACT & THE OTHER A REAL POSSIBILITY – BOTH WILL CONVERGE INTO THE SAME OUTCOME – ZAHID & NAJIB WILL BE SMILING IF BN WINS OR SEALS THE HOTLY-RUMOURED DEAL WITH ANWAR

IT isn’t likely that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be the Prime Minister if Barisan Nasional wins the general election. He is a seasoned politician, and he knows the game well.

The Umno president knows where he stands. While he has the power to sign the candidacy papers for Barisan candidates, he also remains the weakest link.

I am sure he has access to all the findings from the various sources, including those from Barisan and Umno.

Since campaigning for the 15th General Election started, the Opposition has used the narrative that a vote for Barisan is equivalent to endorsing Ahmad Zahid, who still faces charges of corruption, as the next PM.

Within Umno, there will also be the disgruntled ones who have been dropped as candidates, and these are probably Ahmad Zahid’s worst enemies now.

But many may have forgotten that last month, almost all the 191 Umno divisions passed a motion to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as PM.

This motion was in addition to an earlier unanimous Umno supreme council decision to name Ismail Sabri as the Umno candidate for PM if Barisan wins the general election.

The party has also reiterated that Ismail Sabri will remain Barisan’s poster boy, and as Ahmad Zahid himself has said, Barisan’s stand will not change if the coalition succeeds in getting to administer Putrajaya.

Ahmad Zahid, a former deputy prime minister, has a tainted image even though he was recently freed of 40 corruption cases, but he still faces a string of others over the misappropriation of funds from charity outfit Yayasan Akalbudi.

In all surveys conducted separately by various groups, Ismail Sabri has come out stronger and higher than Ahmad Zahid, among respondents of all races and ages.

The Ilham Centre, which interviewed 1,622 people nationwide over two months, put Ismail Sabri on the number one spot for PM, followed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Ahmad Zahid was the last of 10 names.

Another survey by Persatuan Penyelidik Negara and 02 Malaysia found that of the 12 names mentioned for PM, Anwar was at the top, followed by Ismail Sabri and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Ahmad Zahid was not among the names mentioned by any of the 1,105 respondents.

A survey of Chinese respondents by the Huayan Policy Institute and the Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies put Anwar as the most popular choice, with Ahmad Zahid at the bottom of the list of 14 names.

Merdeka Center’s findings for leader ratings as of Oct 28 showed that 43% of respondents of all races were satisfied with Ismail Sabri, 46% with Muhyiddin, Anwar Ibrahim (34%), and Ahmad Zahid at 12%, again, at the last spot.

Even Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan obtained 32% of the vote.

Among the crucial Malay votes, Ismail Sabri finished on top with 58%, followed by Muhyiddin with 57%, Mohamad with 49%, Anwar with 26% and Ahmad Zahid with 16% at the last spot.

A comparison of the surveys also showed that the respondents picked Barisan as their first choice, especially among the Malays.

Merdeka Center found that 32% will vote for Barisan, 20% for Perikatan and 13% for Pakatan, with 29% undecided as of Oct 28.

For Persatuan Penyelidik and O2, 26% wanted Barisan, 17% wanted Perikatan and 39% wanted Pakatan as of Oct 10.

Among the Malays in Peninsular Malaysia, 35.7% said they would vote for Barisan, 28.9% for Perikatan and 25.5% for Pakatan, as of Oct 10.

Barisan is the top choice of Malays aged 41 and above with 38.3%, against Pakatan’s 30.5% and Perikatan’s 24.9%.

For those in the 31-40 age bracket, Barisan garnered 35.2%, Pakatan (24.5%) and Perikatan (30.1%), while for young respondents aged 18-30, 31.4% wanted Barisan, 30% wanted Pakatan and 20.7% wanted Perikatan.

Over the coming weeks, the campaigning will get hotter with more information being sent to us via social media.

Most of us will not have sufficient knowledge to pick the real narrative from the fake ones.

Old videos and pictures have also been recycled to suit the agenda of the campaigners.

But while Ismail Sabri isn’t the most attractive PM product, the fact is that he remains at the top spot in the popularity ratings, and his opponents are also breathing down his neck.

The key to winning the GE is to capture the votes of the Malay heartland, and with the determinant Malay votes split into Barisan, Pakatan and Perikatan, the non-Malays will now be the decider, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak.

But at the end of the day, let’s remember we are all Malaysians, and we will be the ones who decide for Malaysia. ANN

An albatross named Zahid weighing down BN, Harapan

GE15 | Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s political rivals believe the mere mention of his name could swing votes in their favour. Since the onset of the campaigning period, BN candidates have been attempting to deflect the claim that “a vote for them is a vote for Zahid” amid speculation that it would be the Umno president, and not Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who would become prime minister if the coalition wins. MIC president SA Vigneswaran, hoping to reclaim the Sungai Siput seat in Perak, reiterated that Ismail Sabri, the third person in four years to hold the record of having the shortest stint as prime minister, is BN’s candidate for the top post. He pointed out that Zahid himself had affirmed this. Anwar Ibrahim being compared to Nelson Mandela, arguing that while the latter was imprisoned for fighting against apartheid in South Africa, the former, however, landed behind bars for a crime. Vigneswaran was also not impressed with Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, whose chances of winning the Sungai Buloh seat have brightened due to Harapan’s lacklustre candidate, reminded his voters that a “vote for him is a vote for him” and not for Zahid. Talk of Zahid, whom detractors claim is alarmed about having to dine with former premier Najib Abdul Razak in prison, gunning for the premiership intensified amid claims that BN candidates were asked to sign a letter of undertaking to support him on this matter. It is alleged that as prime minister, he would be able to sidestep a conviction concerning his corruption case. The document had circulated on social media but Umno denounced it as fake. Even Ismail Sabri himself was forced to reassure voters that he would return as prime minister, and there have been no changes to this arrangement. “This is just the opposition (parties) trying to create a perception although I have already said that it is the supreme council and general assembly that made the decision,” he said. Harapan’s Zahid problem On the other hand, Harapan’s adversaries are peddling the claim of a potential pact between Zahid and Anwar, who at 75, is perhaps in his final bid to realise his dream of becoming prime minister. Gerakan Tanah Air pro tem chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad is among those fueling this allegation, claiming that Anwar had promised to let Zahid and Najib walk free in exchange for their support to become prime minister. Latching onto this, the opposition leader’s contender for the Tambun seat, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, is asking the MACC to investigate if such an agreement exists because it is an issue of national interest and undermines public confidence in the justice system. Previously, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, also made a similar allegation about a Zahid-Anwar pact. On a related note, the purported undertaking BN candidates had inked mentioned agreeing to the exploration of an alliance with other parties after the general election. In August, DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke did not rule out the possibility of working with Umno as well. Speculation about Anwar and Zahid, who were once allies in Umno, working together is not new. PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi This surfaced in the recent past amid the jostling for power and numbers in the Dewan Rakyat which followed the collapse of the Harapan federal government. When Anwar was in Umno, the pair were known to be close and Zahid had been detained under the now defunct Internal Security Act (ISA) after Mahathir had sacked Anwar as his number two in 1998. At that point, Zahid was the Umno Youth chief and staunch supporter of Anwar. Zahid’s daughter Nurulhidayah had recalled how her father was dumped blindfolded in the middle of the highway 10 days after his arrest. However, both Anwar and Zahid denied Mahathir’s latest allegation, with the Harapan leader mocking the nonagenarian that the 97-year-old politician would develop a fever if he became the prime minister. On the other hand, Zahid described Mahathir as the “father of diversions.” MKINI

ANN / MKINI

.