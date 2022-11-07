ZAHID IN FOR A TRASHING – AND NOT EVEN HIS ‘PLAN B’ ANWAR CAN SAVE HIM – ‘WHOSE POLITICAL CAREER WILL END, MINE OR ZAHID’S?’ – DUMPED ZAHIDI THE NEXT TO LASH OUT WITH UMNO REVOLT SET TO GET OUT OF HAND

Incumbent Padang Besar MP Zahidi Zainul Abidin has stressed that his decision to defend his seat as an independent candidate was done in protest against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was contrary to a perceived attempt at extending his own political career.

“We don’t know whose political career will end, mine or Zahid’s and Umno’s.

“Because we are no longer in a time when Umno can win even if they put up a ‘tree stump’ as a candidate. If Zahid’s actions caused a win for other parties, then Umno will be buried.

“If Umno is buried then Zahid will face the same fate,” said Zahidi (above) in an interview with Malaysiakini in Kangar, Perlis, yesterday.

The outgoing deputy communications and multimedia minister said this when asked about his political future after declaring himself as an independent in the Padang Besar parliamentary and Titi Tinggi state seat, following Umno’s decision to replace him.

Zahidi also claimed that Zahid’s candidate selection for the Padang Besar seat was not in line with a decision by Umno’s supreme council and the party’s constitution.

He said it has been customary for each division to propose five names and the final selection of the nominees must be done through discussion among Umno’s top five leaders.

“But I was informed that this decision was made only by Zahid, and it was not democratic.

“This is a form of treachery by the Umno president who set aside a winnable candidate and triggered chaos,” said Zahidi, citing fear of Umno’s defeat in Perlis.

“In Perlis, we have many winnable candidates who can be fielded, even if it was not me. But he chose an outside candidate, not from Perlis.

“So I am representing the grassroots to contest as an independent as a sign of our protest,” he said.

BN had announced a complete reshuffle of candidates for all three parliamentary seats in Perlis, prompting protests from Zahidi and incumbent Arau MP Shahidan Kassim, who will contest against Umno under a PN ticket.

In Padang Besar, BN has fielded Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan, going up against Zahidi and three others, Muhammad Yahaya (Pakatan Harapan); Rusydan Rusmi (Perikatan Nasional) and Ko Chu Liang from Warisan.

‘Umno fielding leaders tainted by corruption’

Further, Zahidi said it was regrettable how Umno’s leadership under Zahid, who is facing ongoing graft charges, continue to field candidates also implicated in corruption cases.

He said their candidacy was endorsed despite nominations of others said to have more winnable qualities.

“This decision by Zahid is a form of treachery. Someone who is not gracious, confused and trying to deceive Umno, while at the same time accusing others of being ungrateful.

“Candidates from the ‘court cluster’ was chosen, showing the people that there is nothing wrong with having ‘corrupt’ candidates. They are still deemed winnable,” he said.

At the state level, BN also introduced five new faces and retained 10 incumbents in 15 seats. MKINI