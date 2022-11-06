‘IF MALAYS DON’T VOTE, POLITICIANS WHO SHOULD NOT HOLD POWER WILL COME INTO POWER & MARGINALISE MALAY RIGHTS’ – AWESOMELY RACIST NEWS CHANNEL HAMMERED FOR ‘CRAZY’ & ‘RACIST TO THE CORE’ BULLETIN

MALAYSIANS have panned a news channel for being racist after it encouraged Malays to vote to prevent non-Malays from taking power.

Awesome TV’s Berita 7:57 on November 3 showed two news anchors saying Malay voters should fulfil their duty to prevent the rise of non-Malay politicians.

“All Malay voters must vote to fulfil their civic duty if they don’t want political power to be controlled by other races… (such as) if Pakatan Harapan (PH) were to win,” said one of them.

“If Malays don’t vote, politicians who should not hold power will come into power and marginalise Malay rights.”

Malaysians on Twitter derided the broadcast as “crazy” and “racist”.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago is among those who slammed the clip for being “racist to the core”. He also urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take action.

“No media should become (a) stooge for the government. It’s a huge disservice to the country & its people,” Santiago tweeted.

