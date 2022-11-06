‘THERE WILL BE NO COMPROMISE’ – ABANG JO SLAMS MUHYIDDIN, SIGNALS PN CAN FORGET ABOUT ANY PACT WITH GPS AFTER GE15 – EVEN AS RUMORS INTENSIFY OF A SECRET ZAHID-ANWAR DEAL – WITH UMNO-BN & PAKATAN TO TIE-UP TO FORM THE NEXT GOVT AFTER GE15 – WITH ZAHID SELLING OUT ISMAIL SABRI TO CONCEDE PM POST TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

PETALING JAYA: Abang Johari Openg, head of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak, has slammed Perikatan Nasional for breaking its promise not to contest seats in Sarawak in the general election.

According to The Borneo Post, Abang Johari said the coalition had broken the agreement made between both parties that PN would leave the state alone.

During the political crisis in Peninsular Malaysia, Abang Johari said PN had asked for GPS’ assistance to support the coalition when Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed prime minister.

“But now, the election is here and they have decided to send four candidates to contest against GPS. A promise made should be a promise kept,” he said at an event.

Abang Johari also said it was only through local Sarawak parties that the government could best protect the state’s interests.

“There will be no compromise. If you come, we will go against you for the future of our younger generation,” he said.

On Wednesday, PN announced that it would be contesting four seats in Sarawak — Saratok, Lubok Antu, Bintulu and Batang Lupar.

Abang Johari also urged Lubok Antu voters to make the right choice, adding that GPS would ensure constant development in the constituency.

Malaysians will go to the polls on Nov 19, with early voting set for Nov 15. FMT

