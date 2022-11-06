‘THERE WILL BE NO COMPROMISE’ – ABANG JO SLAMS MUHYIDDIN, SIGNALS PN CAN FORGET ABOUT ANY PACT WITH GPS AFTER GE15 – EVEN AS RUMORS INTENSIFY OF A SECRET ZAHID-ANWAR DEAL – WITH UMNO-BN & PAKATAN TO TIE-UP TO FORM THE NEXT GOVT AFTER GE15 – WITH ZAHID SELLING OUT ISMAIL SABRI TO CONCEDE PM POST TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

PETALING JAYA: Abang Johari Openg, head of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak, has slammed Perikatan Nasional for breaking its promise not to contest seats in Sarawak in the general election.
According to The Borneo Post, Abang Johari said the coalition had broken the agreement made between both parties that PN would leave the state alone.
“But now, the election is here and they have decided to send four candidates to contest against GPS. A promise made should be a promise kept,” he said at an event.
Abang Johari also said it was only through local Sarawak parties that the government could best protect the state’s interests.
“There will be no compromise. If you come, we will go against you for the future of our younger generation,” he said.
On Wednesday, PN announced that it would be contesting four seats in Sarawak — Saratok, Lubok Antu, Bintulu and Batang Lupar.
Abang Johari also urged Lubok Antu voters to make the right choice, adding that GPS would ensure constant development in the constituency.
Malaysians will go to the polls on Nov 19, with early voting set for Nov 15. FMT
BN & PH Membentuk Kerajaan? Will BN And PH Form The Government, With Zahid Conceding PM To Anwar?
Its nomination day today. There seems to be more ‘trouble’ brewing in PKR and also in UMNO over candidate selection.
I tapped my academic friend’s expertise on his thoughts about the upcoming General Elections.
His view is that whichever coalition that goes past 80 Parliamentary seats first will form the next government. But they will still need to cooperate with someone outside their coalition to cross the minimum 112 seats needed.
The first coalition to go past 80 seats could be either PH or BN. Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Pas and Gerakan) do not seem to be in the running for major wins.
My friend’s view is if it is either PH or BN (ie Anwar or Zahid) they will both still team up to form the government. But regardless of whether BN or PH wins more seats my friend’s view is Zahid will still concede the premiership to Anwar ibrahim. Among other reasons Zahid has always held Anwar in high esteem as his mentor.
Okay folks that was from a quick five minutes over breakfast. If only I could divulge my friends name.
If such a “coalition” of coalitions comes to pass it will mean that all the:
BN parties (UMNO, MCA, MIC, PBRS (Sabah), Parti Cinta, KIMMA (Indian Muslim), AMIPF (Indian), MAP (Indian), MIUP (Indian), Makkal Sakti (Indian), Punjabi Party, Ikatan, MIRA)
and the PH parties (DAP, PKR, Amanah, UPKO, MUDA)
will all be on one side.
As the world turns and the stomach churns. Or as the world churns and the stomach turns.
GPS Sarawak (who will likely sweep the Parliamentary seats in Sarawak) have never been comfortable with Anwar Ibrahim and may not favour forming a coalition with Anwar (or Zahid). If this comes to pass this could be a first time GPS Sarawak may not be represented in the Cabinet. Which will give a huge boost to the ‘independence’ folks in the Bumi Kenyalang.
PN or Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan) may not perform as well.
PN is not liked by GPS because of the presence of PAS. The Sarawak folks reject PAS.
PN cannot get along with BN at all, especially Bersatu and UMNO.
The PN can work with the PH but that is more likely if both PH and PN do not win as many seats as they hope to win.
When you are strong you can choose your friends.
If you are weak others have to choose you.
Lets see. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.