AS BETS GROW HE WON’T MAKE IT AS PM AFTER GE15, ISMAIL SABRI CLAIMS ‘A VOTE FOR BN IS A VOTE FOR ZAHID’ IS JUST THE ‘OPPOSITION’S PERCEPTION’ – BUT WHY DOESN’T ISMAIL OUTRIGHT DEFEND ZAHID – BY ASKING WHAT’S WRONG WITH VOTING FOR ZAHID – UNLESS HE TOO FEELS QUEASY ABOUT ‘PM ZAHID’
GE15: ‘A vote for BN is a vote for Zahid’ just Opposition’s perception, says Ismail Sabri
BERA: The allegation that one vote for Barisan Nasional is equivalent to one vote for coalition chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become prime minister is just a perception played by the Opposition during the campaign period for the 15th General Election (GE15).
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that until now, there has been no change involving the prime ministerial candidate from Barisan after GE15.
“I also heard about that, but I did correct that perception yesterday… the Opposition only wanted to create a perception while I (already) said that the Umno supreme council (MT) and the Umno general assembly have already decided. If you want to change the decision, it must be done in the MT; it must be changed in the general assembly.
Previously, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that Ismail Sabri remains Barisan’s poster boy and candidate for the post of prime minister in GE15, with the coalition’s stance on the matter not changing if Barisan succeeds in governing the country.
– Bernama
