NAJIB’S SON, ACCOMPANIED BY HIS OWN MUM, SITS QUIETLY WAITING TO COLLECT HIS SEAT IN PAHANG – WITHOUT ROSMAH’S INFLUENCE, CAN HE BE A BETTER MAN THAN HIS CRIMINAL DAD – WHILE IN MALACCA, ANOTHER WAVE OF RESIGNATIONS HIT BERSATU!

Najib's son Nizar eyeing state seat under Pekan
Najib’s son Nizar eyeing state seat under Pekan
PEKAN: The Pekan parliamentary seat will see a five-cornered contest with its incumbent MP and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak out of the running for the first time since 1976.
While neither of his family members will take up the seat, his eldest son Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib will be contesting the Peramu Jaya state seat for Barisan Nasional.
The five candidates for Pekan are Datuk Seri Sheikh Mohamed Puzi Sheikh Ali from Barisan, Mohd Naim Zainal Abidin (Pakatan Harapan), Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim (Perikatan Nasional), Datuk Mohammad Radhi Abdul Razak (Pejuang) and Independent candidate Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin.
Election Commission officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkipli announced the parliamentary candidates as well as those running for state seats at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Convention Hall here at 12.44pm yesterday, almost three hours after nominations closed.
One candidate had his papers rejected – Pejuang’s Mohammad Radhi – who was hoping to run for the Pulau Manis state seat along with Barisan’s Datuk Khairuddin Mahmud, Perikatan’s Mohammad Rafiq Khan Ahmad Khan and Pakatan’s Mohd Khairil Khalid who, at 33, is the youngest candidate this time in Pahang.
Other than Mohd Nizar, those contesting the Peramu Jaya state seat will be Tigumon Abdul Hamid of Pakatan, Abu Talib Muhammad of Perikatan and Independent candidate Tengku Zainul Hisham.
The Bebar state seat will see a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datuk Mohammad Fakharuddin Mohd Ariff (Barisan), Amanah’s Ibrahim Sulaiman (Pakatan) and Narzatul Haidarsakim (Perikatan).
The Chini state seat will be contested by Mohd Sharim Md Zain from Barisan, Mohamad Yazid Che Mat of Pakatan and Fahrur Rozi from Perikatan.
The atmosphere in the hall was calm and cordial, with opposing candidates even hugging each other and wishing each other the best. Outside the convention hall, supporters from the three coalitions stood in separate areas, singing party songs and chanting their party slogans.
GE15: Another wave of resignations hits Bersatu
MELAKA: Another wave of resignations has hit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) when the national secretary and state chief of the party women’s wing (Srikandi) relinquished all her posts.
Azlina Abdul Rahman told a media conference on Saturday (Nov 5) that she had lost confidence in the leadership, as well as felt disappointed with the party’s stance of side-lining women in the nominations of candidates during the 15th General Election (GE15), where only 6% of candidates were women nationwide.
“I am resigning all my positions in the party together with other Srikandi leaders, namely, state Information chief Rohani Ahmad, Alor Gajah and Hang Tuah Jaya divisions, Pengkalan Batu, Ayer Keroh and Bukit Katil branch chiefs.
“This means, 200 from Srikandi are no longer with the party.
Alzina said she would support the local Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Roslan Ahmad and added it was the prerogative of other members on whether they wanted to back Barisan in the GE15.
Jasin Bersatu division deputy chief Mustaffar Ahmad, who was also at the press conference, said all his committee members had also collectively resigned which he claimed had led to the dissolution of the division.
Perikatan Nasional has fielded PAS’s Zulkifli Ismail as its candidate for Jasin.
Last Sunday (Oct 30), Bersatu Vice-President and Tangga Batu chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen also announced his resignation.