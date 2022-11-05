LANGKAWI: GE15 might be the last general election for 97-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the former premier intends to settle “unfinished work” this time around.

“Well, it should be my last election. I don’t want to contest this time, but since they had the elections early and I didn’t finish my term before I was made PM. So, I hope I can finish my job,” said Dr Mahathir.

He said this when speaking to reporters after submitting his candidacy for the general election at the Langkawi Land and District Office on Saturday (Nov 5).

Dr Mahathir also responded to calls for the former premier to retire from politics, saying that he was still healthy despite being a nonagenarian.

“I’m 97 and still standing around and talking to you. I think I’m making reasonable answers. I’m not as old as my age. I am fortunate that I’m able to function just as well as younger people,” said Dr Mahathir, who will be defending Langkawi in GE15.

Dr Mahathir said the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) movement led by Pejuang intends to work with only clean parties with a common goal of leading the country.

However, Dr Mahathir said GTA hadn’t had a candidate for prime minister yet.

“Our view is that if we have sufficient numbers and can form the government, then at that stage, we will decide who should be the prime minister,” added Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir won the Langkawi seat with a 8,893 majority against Barisan Nasional in GE14.

In GE15, Dr Mahathir is up in a five-cornered fight against Barisan, Pakatan, Perikatan Nasional and an independent candidate.

Three-way tussle in Pagoh, Muhyiddin eyes another term

10.45am: Pagoh, Johor – PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin will be facing three contenders for the seat which he has held for eight terms.

As he departs the nomination centre, his supporters chant “Abah”.

His opponent from BN, Razali Ibrahim, says he is not daunted by the prospect of contesting in Muhyiddin’s stronghold.

“There is no telling on nomination day who may win. We are the underdogs (in Pagoh),” he says, but adds that Johor is a BN-led state.

Faizal, two others seek to end Anwar in Tambun

10.40am: Industrial Training Institute, Tambun – The EC returning officer announces a four-cornered fight for the Tambun parliamentary seat involving Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim, Perak PN chairperson Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Umno’s Aminuddin Md Hanafiah, and GTA’s Abdul Rahim Tahir.

In GE14, the Tambun election was a three-cornered fight involving BN, Harapan, and PAS.

Faizal won the seat for Harapan by polling only 44.5 percent of the votes cast, while BN’s Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah, the incumbent, polled a close second.

Prior to this, Husni managed to retain the seat for BN by polling 56.2 percent of the votes in 2013.

GE15: Zahid faces three others, including Tawfik Ismail, in defending Bagan Datuk seat

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in a four-cornered fight to defend the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15). The former deputy prime minister will face Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman of Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Pakatan Harapan) and also Independent Tawfik Ismail. This will be Ahmad Zahid’s seventh polls outing. He first won the Bagan Datuk seat in the 1995 national polls. GE15: Ismail Sabri in 3-cornered fight in Bera Barisan Nasional candidate for the Bera parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, heading to the Bera District Council Convention Hall today to submit his nomination form accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, and a large contingent of supporters. -NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM BERA: Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will face two other candidates in the Bera parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election. Bera parliamentary Election Officer Datuk Zaman Azam Mohamat Sarif said it began receiving nomination forms from 9.30am. Barisan Nasional candidate Ismail Sabri will defend the seat against Abas Awang of Pakatan Harapan and Asmawi Harun of Perikatan Nasional. Meanwhile, there will be a four-cornered fight for the Guai state seat among BN, PN, PH and an independent. The Triang state seat will see a three-way race among BN, PN and PH. Only two candidates from BN and PN are vying for the Kemayan state seat after PH candidate Manolan Mohamad’s nomination was rejected. The candidates submitted their forms at the Bera District Council Convention Hall. More than 1,000 supporters gathered outside the hall to support their candidates. Ismail Sabri has held the Bera seat since 2004. NST

GE15: Five-corner fight in Pandan – Rafizi faces MCA’s Leong Kok Wee and Warisan’s Ong Tee Keat for Pandan parliamentary seat

Pandan parliament seat will see a five-cornered fight in the 15th General Election (GE15) including two former members of parliament, Rafizi Ramli and Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat. – NSTP/ AZIAH AZMEE AMPANG: Pandan parliament seat will see a five-cornered fight in the 15th General Election (GE15) including two former members of parliament, Rafizi Ramli and Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat. Ong, former MCA president, who is contesting under Warisan ticket, was two-term Pandan MP from 2004 to 2013 before he was dropped as a candidate in GE13. Rafizi, the Pakatan Harapan candidate, won the seat in GE13. He, however, could not defend the seat in 2018 after the Shah Alam Sessions Court found him guilty and sentenced him to 30-month jail for disclosing the details of four bank accounts relating to the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) scandal. The seat was contested and won by PKR adviser Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with a 52,543-vote majority in GE14. Also contesting in Pandan in GE15 are Datuk Leong Kok Wee representing Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional’s candidate Muhammad Farique Zubir Albakri, and Pejuang’s candidate Nadia Hanafiah. Returning officer Julaihah Jamaludin said all nomination forms submitted today were accepted. “Perikatan Nasional Muhammad Farique submitted the form at 9.04am, Pejuang Nadia Hanafiah at 9.05am, Warisan Ong Tee Keat at 9.07am, Barisan Nasional Leong Kok Wee at 9.10am and Pakatan Harapan Mohd Rafizi Ramli at 9.20am. “All the submissions are accepted, as such, five of these candidates will be contesting in P100 Pandan parliament seat,” she told reporters after the nomination process. She also urged voters to check where they would be voting, in advance. “Total of voters has increased compared to GE14. As of August, 148,120 voters are registered in Pandan. “Voters should also double check where they will vote and be encouraged to come at the suggested timing to avoid queuing,” she said. She added that there are 37 polling districts and 248 channels. Meanwhile, everything is running smoothly at the Dewan Pandan Indah MPAJ nomination centre for the Pandan parliamentary seat. It is learnt that 200 policemen are at the site to control the situation. Federal police Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan also visited the nomination centre. There are designated areas for supporters to gather to prevent any untoward incidents. Clad in their respective coalition colours, the party supporters accompanied the candidates to the permitted area before they walked into the nomination centre. A total of 148,730 voters are expected to cast their votes on Nov 19. NST

GE15: Azmin faces five-cornered fight in Gombak after brother Diva AA back out PETALING JAYA: Incumbent Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (PN-Bersatu) beamed a warm smile as he walked calmly into the SMK Sungai Pusu nomination centre for the 15th General Election (GE15) despite facing the prospect of a five-cornered fight. The caretaker International Trade and Industry Minister, a three-term Gombak MP, is being challenged by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-PKR), Gombak Barisan Nasional-Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omar Din, Gerakan Tanah Air’s Datuk Dr Aziz Jamaludin Mhd Tahir and independent candidate Zulkifli Ahmad, a retired engineer from the Public Works Department, Kuala Lumpur. Azmin, who is defending his parliamentary seat for a fourth term, wore a light blue baju Melayu and arrived at 8.45am. He was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters. “Azmin is our man,” shouted Ahmad Alias, 45, an accountant, who was in the crowd. Azmin shook hands and hugged Amirudin at the entrance of the nomination centre while waiting to enter the hall and both men stood for photos to be taken. Amirudin had earlier gathered at the Jambatan Besar Sungai Chinchin, Kampung Sungai Chinchin, with his supporters for the 1.3km march to the nomination centre. Megat Zulkarnain, being a local from Kampung Gombak and the son of the late Tan Sri Omardin Mauju, founder of the Silat Lincah Martial Arts Association, believes that this time the Malays, Chinese and Indians would throw their support for Barisan Nasional. Aziz Jamaludin, a former Federal Territories Syarie Court judge and Islamic Da’wah Foundation Malaysia president and former Malaysian consul to Jeddah, was also accompanied by his supporters. Inside the nomination hall, candidates showed the returning officer their approval letter on the use of the symbol of the party they are representing while submitting their papers. Supporters had gathered as early as 7am and later marched towards the centre to accompany candidates to file their nomination papers, causing traffic to stall. Early voting is set for Nov 15, followed by nationwide polling on Nov 19. GE15: Zuraida happy to compete with five women candidates for Ampang