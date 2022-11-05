GE15 KICKS OFF WITH A BANG – WITH MOST WATCHED SEATS BEING – GO, GO, GO KHAIRY! UMNO MAN OR NOT, MALAYSIANS WILL CHEER FOR HEALTH MINISTER IN TOUGH 7-CORNERED FIGHT FOR SG BULOH – AND ALSO GALLANT MAHATHIR, RACIST OR NOT, FOR STILL DARING TO STAND IN 5-WAY FIGHT FOR LANGKAWI AT AGE 97 – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN SIMPER FOR THE CAMERAS IN TAMBUN & PAGOH – WARISAN’S ONG TEE KEAT TOO WILL BE WATCHED TO SEE IF HE CAN TAKE DOWN RAFIZI IN PANDAN – WHILE ‘VILLIANS’ AZMIN, ZURAIDA & TIAN CHUA ARE ASKING FOR IT IN GOMBAK, AMPANG & BATU – AND NO ONE REALLY CARES ABOUT ZAHID, ISMAIL SABRI OR MAT HASAN & THEIR DIRTY TRICKS ALTHOUGH HOPEFULLY, ALL 3 WON’T WIN
PETALING JAYA: The Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat will see seven candidates in the fray for the 15th General Election (GE15).
Returning officer Mohd Jusni Hashim announced the closure of nominations at 10am at Dewan Kenanga, Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan Daerah Petaling, Shah Alam,
The candidates who filed their nominations for the hot seat were Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (Barisan Nasional-Umno), Ramanan Ramakrishnan (Pakatan Harapan-PKR), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin (Perikatan Nasional-PAS), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusoff (Gerakan Tanah Air-Pejuang ), Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsagoff (Independent) and Nurhaslinda Basri (Independent).
Media personnel and the crowd are now waiting for the objection period to be over before Mohd Jusni officially announces the candidates who will be contesting in GE15.
GE15 should be my last election, says Dr M
LANGKAWI: GE15 might be the last general election for 97-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the former premier intends to settle “unfinished work” this time around.
“Well, it should be my last election. I don’t want to contest this time, but since they had the elections early and I didn’t finish my term before I was made PM. So, I hope I can finish my job,” said Dr Mahathir.
He said this when speaking to reporters after submitting his candidacy for the general election at the Langkawi Land and District Office on Saturday (Nov 5).
Dr Mahathir also responded to calls for the former premier to retire from politics, saying that he was still healthy despite being a nonagenarian.
“I’m 97 and still standing around and talking to you. I think I’m making reasonable answers. I’m not as old as my age. I am fortunate that I’m able to function just as well as younger people,” said Dr Mahathir, who will be defending Langkawi in GE15.
Dr Mahathir said the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) movement led by Pejuang intends to work with only clean parties with a common goal of leading the country.
However, Dr Mahathir said GTA hadn’t had a candidate for prime minister yet.
“Our view is that if we have sufficient numbers and can form the government, then at that stage, we will decide who should be the prime minister,” added Dr Mahathir.
Dr Mahathir won the Langkawi seat with a 8,893 majority against Barisan Nasional in GE14.
In GE15, Dr Mahathir is up in a five-cornered fight against Barisan, Pakatan, Perikatan Nasional and an independent candidate.
Three-way tussle in Pagoh, Muhyiddin eyes another term
10.45am: Pagoh, Johor – PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin will be facing three contenders for the seat which he has held for eight terms.
As he departs the nomination centre, his supporters chant “Abah”.
His opponent from BN, Razali Ibrahim, says he is not daunted by the prospect of contesting in Muhyiddin’s stronghold.
“There is no telling on nomination day who may win. We are the underdogs (in Pagoh),” he says, but adds that Johor is a BN-led state.
Faizal, two others seek to end Anwar in Tambun
10.40am: Industrial Training Institute, Tambun – The EC returning officer announces a four-cornered fight for the Tambun parliamentary seat involving Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim, Perak PN chairperson Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Umno’s Aminuddin Md Hanafiah, and GTA’s Abdul Rahim Tahir.
In GE14, the Tambun election was a three-cornered fight involving BN, Harapan, and PAS.
Faizal won the seat for Harapan by polling only 44.5 percent of the votes cast, while BN’s Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah, the incumbent, polled a close second.
Prior to this, Husni managed to retain the seat for BN by polling 56.2 percent of the votes in 2013.
GE15: Zahid faces three others, including Tawfik Ismail, in defending Bagan Datuk seat
PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in a four-cornered fight to defend the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).
The former deputy prime minister will face Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman of Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Pakatan Harapan) and also Independent Tawfik Ismail.
This will be Ahmad Zahid’s seventh polls outing.
He first won the Bagan Datuk seat in the 1995 national polls.
GE15: Ismail Sabri in 3-cornered fight in Bera
BERA: Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will face two other candidates in the Bera parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election.
Bera parliamentary Election Officer Datuk Zaman Azam Mohamat Sarif said it began receiving nomination forms from 9.30am.
Barisan Nasional candidate Ismail Sabri will defend the seat against Abas Awang of Pakatan Harapan and Asmawi Harun of Perikatan Nasional.
Meanwhile, there will be a four-cornered fight for the Guai state seat among BN, PN, PH and an independent.
The Triang state seat will see a three-way race among BN, PN and PH.
Only two candidates from BN and PN are vying for the Kemayan state seat after PH candidate Manolan Mohamad’s nomination was rejected.
The candidates submitted their forms at the Bera District Council Convention Hall.
More than 1,000 supporters gathered outside the hall to support their candidates.
Ismail Sabri has held the Bera seat since 2004. NST
GE15: Five-corner fight in Pandan – Rafizi faces MCA’s Leong Kok Wee and Warisan’s Ong Tee Keat for Pandan parliamentary seat
AMPANG: Pandan parliament seat will see a five-cornered fight in the 15th General Election (GE15) including two former members of parliament, Rafizi Ramli and Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat.
Ong, former MCA president, who is contesting under Warisan ticket, was two-term Pandan MP from 2004 to 2013 before he was dropped as a candidate in GE13.
Rafizi, the Pakatan Harapan candidate, won the seat in GE13. He, however, could not defend the seat in 2018 after the Shah Alam Sessions Court found him guilty and sentenced him to 30-month jail for disclosing the details of four bank accounts relating to the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) scandal.
The seat was contested and won by PKR adviser Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with a 52,543-vote majority in GE14.
Also contesting in Pandan in GE15 are Datuk Leong Kok Wee representing Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional’s candidate Muhammad Farique Zubir Albakri, and Pejuang’s candidate Nadia Hanafiah.
Returning officer Julaihah Jamaludin said all nomination forms submitted today were accepted.
“Perikatan Nasional Muhammad Farique submitted the form at 9.04am, Pejuang Nadia Hanafiah at 9.05am, Warisan Ong Tee Keat at 9.07am, Barisan Nasional Leong Kok Wee at 9.10am and Pakatan Harapan Mohd Rafizi Ramli at 9.20am.
“All the submissions are accepted, as such, five of these candidates will be contesting in P100 Pandan parliament seat,” she told reporters after the nomination process.
She also urged voters to check where they would be voting, in advance.
“Total of voters has increased compared to GE14. As of August, 148,120 voters are registered in Pandan.
“Voters should also double check where they will vote and be encouraged to come at the suggested timing to avoid queuing,” she said.
She added that there are 37 polling districts and 248 channels.
Meanwhile, everything is running smoothly at the Dewan Pandan Indah MPAJ nomination centre for the Pandan parliamentary seat.
It is learnt that 200 policemen are at the site to control the situation.
Federal police Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan also visited the nomination centre.
There are designated areas for supporters to gather to prevent any untoward incidents.
Clad in their respective coalition colours, the party supporters accompanied the candidates to the permitted area before they walked into the nomination centre.
A total of 148,730 voters are expected to cast their votes on Nov 19. NST
GE15: Azmin faces five-cornered fight in Gombak after brother Diva AA back out
PETALING JAYA: Incumbent Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (PN-Bersatu) beamed a warm smile as he walked calmly into the SMK Sungai Pusu nomination centre for the 15th General Election (GE15) despite facing the prospect of a five-cornered fight.
The caretaker International Trade and Industry Minister, a three-term Gombak MP, is being challenged by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-PKR), Gombak Barisan Nasional-Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omar Din, Gerakan Tanah Air’s Datuk Dr Aziz Jamaludin Mhd Tahir and independent candidate Zulkifli Ahmad, a retired engineer from the Public Works Department, Kuala Lumpur.
Azmin, who is defending his parliamentary seat for a fourth term, wore a light blue baju Melayu and arrived at 8.45am. He was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters.
“Azmin is our man,” shouted Ahmad Alias, 45, an accountant, who was in the crowd.
Azmin shook hands and hugged Amirudin at the entrance of the nomination centre while waiting to enter the hall and both men stood for photos to be taken.
Amirudin had earlier gathered at the Jambatan Besar Sungai Chinchin, Kampung Sungai Chinchin, with his supporters for the 1.3km march to the nomination centre.
Megat Zulkarnain, being a local from Kampung Gombak and the son of the late Tan Sri Omardin Mauju, founder of the Silat Lincah Martial Arts Association, believes that this time the Malays, Chinese and Indians would throw their support for Barisan Nasional.
Aziz Jamaludin, a former Federal Territories Syarie Court judge and Islamic Da’wah Foundation Malaysia president and former Malaysian consul to Jeddah, was also accompanied by his supporters.
Inside the nomination hall, candidates showed the returning officer their approval letter on the use of the symbol of the party they are representing while submitting their papers.
Supporters had gathered as early as 7am and later marched towards the centre to accompany candidates to file their nomination papers, causing traffic to stall.
Early voting is set for Nov 15, followed by nationwide polling on Nov 19.
GE15: Zuraida happy to compete with five women candidates for Ampang
KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin is happy that she is contesting against five women candidates, and younger candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15).”This is something to celebrate, I am glad more women have come forward (in this election).
“There are younger men also, so this is something good for the country.”We are competing in a friendly, clean manner, and although I am from the older generation, I hope the voters will see what I have done so far (for the constituency),” said Zuraida, the three-term candidate, who is contesting in a nine-cornered fight for Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).
At 10.57am Saturday (Nov 5), returning officer Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim announced that the submission of nomination papers had closed for Ampang.The other candidates for the seat were Barisan Nasional’s MCA candidate Ivone Low Yi Wen, Perikatan Nasional’s Bersatu Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, Parti Warisan’s Bryan Lai Wai Chong, Pejuang women’s youth wing chief Dr Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi as the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) candidate, and Pakatan Harapan’s Rodziah Ismail from PKR.
The three Independent candidates are entrepreneur M. Raveendran, 38, Muhammad Shafiq Izwan Mohd Yunos, 33, and Tan Hua Meng, 65, who previously contested under Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) in GE14.Low, 29, is a law graduate and Wanita MCA national publicity bureau chairman.Rodziah, who is also Batu Tiga assemblyman and Selangor state exco member, said she would fulfil her responsibilities as entrusted by her party to achieve success in Ampang, which seat has been under PKR since 2008.
“I am taking this challenge in stride,” Rodziah said, when asked about her campaign journey with incumbent Zuraida who has managed to hold on to the seat for three terms.”Three-term or not, it is not an easy battle, but I feel the voters will carry out their responsibility to reject ‘traitors’ against the party,” she said.GE15:
Tian Chua unfazed by being sacked, says prepared for consequences
KUALA LUMPUR: Newly announced Batu independent candidate Tian Chua is not letting news of his sacking from PKR faze him as he prepares to make his bid for the urban parliamentary seat.
He said that he had been prepared to face any action by the party following his decision to contest the seat of which he was a former two-term MP.
“I am fully aware of the consequences of my action and I leave it to the party to make the best decision.
“I’m not complaining about it. The main thing now is that it is the election season and returning the choice to the people.
“It will be up to the people to evaluate the performance of Prabakaran (Batu incumbent MP P. Prabakaran) and decide whether to continue to support him,” the former PKR vice-president said when met after filing his candidacy papers at SMK Sentul Utama nomination centre this morning.
Tian Chua added that he was fulfilling a promise made during GE14 to return to Batu as their MP.
Besides Prabakaran, he would be facing off against eight other candidates.
Meanwhile, commenting on Tian Chua’s candidacy, Prabakaran said party talks had failed to change the latter’s mind.
“He (Tian Chua) has his own views on certain things of which I am not aware.
“We are talking about national interests and not individualistic ones.
“The party decided to keep me in (Batu) and I will work on it,” he said.
Batu will see an interesting campaigning as social media influencer Nur Fathiah Syazwana, or “Cleopatra” as she is better known, joins Siti Kasim and Too Cheng Huat as Independent candidates for Batu.
As for Barisan Nasional, MIC vice-president Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay successfully filed his nomination papers this morning.
Parti Warisan is fielding businessman Naganathan Pillai (to be known as Nathan Batu on the ballot paper), while PAS’ Azhar Yahya will contest on the Perikatan Nasional ticket.
Mohd Zulkifli Abdul Fattah, from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), was also joining in the fight for crowded Batu.