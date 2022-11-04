2 JOKERS – AZMIN’S CROSS-DRESSING BROTHER AZWAN ALI & TIAN CHUA – TO BARGE INTO GE15 AS ‘INDEPENDENTS’ TOMORROW – ‘IF I LOSE AGAIN, LIFE WILL STILL GO ON’

Report: Azwan Ali to go after brother Azmin’s Gombak seat

KUALA LUMPUR— Controversial local celebrity Azwan Ali said he will contest for the Gombak parliamentary seat against his brother, the incumbent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, as an independent candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).

The flamboyant television personality also known as Diva AA told Malaysiakini that Azmin would be “buried” in the Nov 19 election, and urged Gombak voters to keep an open mind.

“This is not a question of (any) party, but (it’s about) dignity. We can’t buy dignity.

“If someone betrays what he has been preaching about for years, it’s like his dignity is gone with the wind.

“So, how can someone like Azmin be respected any longer?” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that he “can’t wait” to compete against both his brother, who is contesting as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is representing Pakatan Harapan.

“I’m a bit nervous, but tomorrow I will tell you why I’m contesting in GE15. I’m ready to take any questions.

“This is not propa (propaganda). There are a lot of parties who have been asking me to go against Azmin, this is an ongoing thing. They can’t wait to witness our clash,” he was further quoted as saying.

He also said that he would rather to lose to Amirudin than his brother, saying that although they have yet to meet in person, the PKR candidate called him “brother” and has great respect for him.

“I went against Azmin in the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat in GE14 and garnered only 90 votes. If I lose again, life will still go on.

“(But) that was because Azmin was with PKR, now he’s with another party (Bersatu),” he was quoted as saying.

Azwan is expected to submit his application to the Gombak nomination centre in SMK Sungai Pasu tomorrow morning. MM