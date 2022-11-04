2 JOKERS – AZMIN’S CROSS-DRESSING BROTHER AZWAN ALI & TIAN CHUA – TO BARGE INTO GE15 AS ‘INDEPENDENTS’ TOMORROW – ‘IF I LOSE AGAIN, LIFE WILL STILL GO ON’

Report: Azwan Ali to go after brother Azmin’s Gombak seat
KUALA LUMPUR— Controversial local celebrity Azwan Ali said he will contest for the Gombak parliamentary seat against his brother, the incumbent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, as an independent candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).
The flamboyant television personality also known as Diva AA told Malaysiakini that Azmin would be “buried” in the Nov 19 election, and urged Gombak voters to keep an open mind.
“This is not a question of (any) party, but (it’s about) dignity. We can’t buy dignity.
“If someone betrays what he has been preaching about for years, it’s like his dignity is gone with the wind.
“So, how can someone like Azmin be respected any longer?” he was quoted as saying.
He reportedly added that he “can’t wait” to compete against both his brother, who is contesting as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is representing Pakatan Harapan.
“I’m a bit nervous, but tomorrow I will tell you why I’m contesting in GE15. I’m ready to take any questions.
“This is not propa (propaganda). There are a lot of parties who have been asking me to go against Azmin, this is an ongoing thing. They can’t wait to witness our clash,” he was further quoted as saying.
He also said that he would rather to lose to Amirudin than his brother, saying that although they have yet to meet in person, the PKR candidate called him “brother” and has great respect for him.
“I went against Azmin in the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat in GE14 and garnered only 90 votes. If I lose again, life will still go on.
“(But) that was because Azmin was with PKR, now he’s with another party (Bersatu),” he was quoted as saying.
Azwan is expected to submit his application to the Gombak nomination centre in SMK Sungai Pasu tomorrow morning. MM
Report: Tian Chua gearing up to reclaim his Batu seat from protégé, claims insider
KUALA LUMPUR— After being left off Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 15th general election (GE15) candidate list, former PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang will most likely go ahead and contest the Batu seat as an independent candidate.
Chua held the Batu seat for two terms — once in 2008 and another in 2013. He has been fighting to regain the seat since he was disqualified by the Election Commission (EC) in the 2018 polls for insulting a police officer.
An unnamed source told news portal The Vibes that Chua is expected to file his nomination paper tomorrow morning.
“Chua has set his sights on regaining the seat. He wants to win it back after being disqualified from contesting in the last election. But a lot can happen between now and tomorrow morning.
“I think we will get a confirmation by then,” the unnamed source was quoted as saying.
However, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said that if Chua is indeed contesting, the party will attempt to sway his decision.
“It’s not something we would be quiet about, we won’t sit on it. I’d imagine the leadership will speak with him and try to convince him that the bigger picture is not Batu alone, but to capture Putrajaya.
“I hope that if there’s been any attempt to reach out to Chua, and if whatever rumours we are hearing are substantiated, there’s time to think of alternatives,” he said.
After Tian Chua was barred from taking part in GE14, he supported independent candidate P. Prabakaran — who later joined PKR and won the Batu seat.
Since then, their mentor-protégé relationship has turned sour especially after Prabakaran defeated Tian Chua for the Batu PKR division chief post during the party’s internal polls earlier this year.
In GE15, Prabakaran will be defending his seat. Others that will be contesting include MIC vice-president Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay, and Gerak Independent movement’s Siti Zabedah Kasim. MM
