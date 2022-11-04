BRACE FOR POLITICAL TWISTS & TURNS BY SABAH WARLORDS ON NOMINATION DAY TOMORROW

KOTA KINABALU: Surprises, twists and turns are widely anticipated as candidates walk into nomination centres across Sabah on Saturday (Nov 5).

Wildcard candidates composed of local warlords and power brokers from parties under coalitions are among those expected to file their nomination papers amid unhappiness over seat sharing deals between parties under the various coalitions.

All eyes will be on Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional to see if some of their more “restive” members would abide by the final decision on seat sharing and candidate choice for the 25 seats up for grabs.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah Barisan chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin have agreed to a 13:12 seat sharing agreement and jointly announced their respective candidates for the 15th General Election on Tuesday (Nov 1).

However, sources have indicated that certain influential local leaders were pressuring federal party leaders to reshape the deal at the eleventh hour, raising concerns that any such move would have a direct impact on the GRS-Barisan state coalition government.

GRS comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chapter, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Usno while Sabah Barisan comprise of Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Both Hajiji and Bung are holding firmly to their arrangement and are resisting any last minute moves to reshape their agreement as there was growing speculation that some powerful local warlords might resort to filing their candidacy using the Perikatan Nasional logo.

For GRS parties, Bersatu will contest seven seats, PBS four seats, Sabah STAR two seats and SAPP one seat. (Sabah STAR and SAPP are also members of Perikatan Nasional, led by Bersatu at the national level.)

For Barisan’s 12 seats, Sabah Umno will contest 11 seats and PBRS one seat.

Under the seat sharing agreement, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee’s Beluran seat was allocated under the Barisan quota. As such, he would not be able to defend the seat for a sixth term under GRS.

He won the seat on an Umno ticket but moved to Bersatu in 2019.

Late Thursday (Nov 3) night, Bung announced Sandakan Municipal Council president Benedict Asmat as the Beluran candidate amid talk that Kiandee, who is Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, might be contesting under the Perikatan logo.

Fears were also growing among senior state GRS-Barisan leaders that such a move might open the gates for other unhappy candidates to use the Perikatan logo that would badly affect the stability of the state coalition government under GRS-Barisan.

Sabah’s main Opposition Parti Warisan, which has decided to go solo after separating from Pakatan Harapan, will also be contesting all 25 seats in Sabah as well as the Labuan seat.

They will also contest 26 Parliament seats in seven states in Peninsular Malaysia.

National Opposition Pakatan Harapan comprising PKR, Upko, DAP and Amanah and electoral partner Muda will also contest all 25 seats in Sabah though they have yet to name a candidate for the Kinabatangan seat held by Bung.

Parti Kesajahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), a breakaway of Warisan, is eyeing seven seats so far and may also become a vehicle for disgruntled politicians who failed to get nominated from their parties.

Gabungan Tanah Air (GTA) is also expected to join in the fray in Sabah but have not announced their seats.

ANN

.