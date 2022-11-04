AS KU LI BOASTS ABOUT GETTING A SEAT FROM CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID – DESPITE HIS OPEN SCORN FOR THE KLEPTOCRATS IN UMNO – WEAKLING ISMAIL SABRI THROWS HIS MEN, WHO GOT KICKED OUT, UNDER THE BUS
GE15 may be my last hurrah, says Ku Li
GUA MUSANG: The incumbent for Gua Musang parliamentary seat Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah hinted the 15th General Election (GE15) will be his last election to contest.
He said having been selected to defend the seat as being its MP for 12 terms was not a reason for him to brag, as he knew that it was solid evidence that the people, especially among the Orang Asli, still need his services.
“The Orang Asli community had repeatedly asked me to not withdraw if offered to contest. I’m so touched by their support because I personally think that it has been too long for me and that I should make way for others.
“Maybe this will be my last hurrah,” he told reporters after opening the Ku Li Cup Netball Tournament at Bukit Cekati here on Friday (Nov 4).
Elaborating, Tengku Razaleigh, who is affectionately known as Ku Li, said if it is time for him to step down, he would ensure that Gua Musang Umno is in good and stable condition.
“Gua Musang Umno must have a good succession plan. I don’t want to leave it in a chaotic situation. We want to maintain stability and that’s why I want to remind them that they have to put the interests of the people above all others,” he added. – Bernama
PM: Set aside differences, issues to ensure victory for BN candidates
BERA: Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders and members, especially Umno, should set aside their differences and unsolved issues relating to the selection of candidates to represent the coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15), says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
He said every issue and decision made was made in the interest of the party, so it was only right for every member to return the favour and give their support to ensure victory for BN in the election.
“Be it in a general election, state election or by-election, there would be issues regarding the selection of candidates…that’s normal. Not every name proposed will (be selected as a candidate to) contest.
It was reported that certain Umno leaders and BN component parties were dissatisfied with the list of BN candidates for the GE15 and a certain incumbent was also reported to have decided to contest on another party’s ticket.
On another development, Ismail Sabri, who will be defending his Bera parliamentary seat, also called on all party members and supporters attending the nomination process tomorrow to maintain discipline and not engage in any provocation.
“There will be many people during the nomination tomorrow…so maintain discipline, and safety and avoid provocation. We want a harmonious election process,” he said.
At the GE15, Ismail Sabri is expected to be contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Abas Awang and Perikatan Nasional’s Asmawi Harun.
In the last general election in 2018, Ismail Sabri retained the seat with a 2,311-vote majority after defeating Zakaria Abdul Hamid of PKR and Musaniff Ab Rahman of PAS.
The Election Commission has set the polling day on Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15. – Bernama
