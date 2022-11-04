‘COARSE LIKE ANYTHING’ TAJUDDIN SHOWS SURPRISING GRACE – AFTER BEING DROPPED BY UMNO – BUT MAYBE IT’S BECAUSE NO OTHER PARTY WANTS HIM – EVEN AS PARTY MATES SHAHIDAN & ISMAIL MUTTALIB FIND SEATS AT PN

It’s like an arranged marriage, says Tajuddin after being dropped as candidate

PETALING JAYA: Former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was dropped as a candidate for the 15th general election, has compared his situation to an arranged marriage.

Tajuddin, who represented the constituency for three terms, said while he was unhappy, it was something he had to accept, Sin Chew reported.

“It’s just like a marriage that is arranged by your parents. You might not be happy, but what can you do?

“We must be loyal to our parents. We are also loyal to the party and will accept the party’s decision,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Tajuddin said he was disappointed that the Pasir Salak Umno division had been ignored.

The division had proposed several names as candidates, including his, for the state and parliamentary seats.

But only one was accepted — Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin for the Kampung Gajah state seat. Norashikin is the division’s Wanita Umno chief.

Tajuddin also ruled out defending the seat under a different banner, something his party colleagues had done after they were dropped as candidates.

Former Arau MP Shahidan Kassim will defend his seat under the Perikatan Nasional banner.

Tajuddin said everyone had their own reasons for doing what they did. Similarly, he had his own reasons for remaining loyal to Umno.

“I have been an Umno member for 50 years. I have been given many opportunities and I am grateful for that.” FMT

