‘COARSE LIKE ANYTHING’ TAJUDDIN SHOWS SURPRISING GRACE – AFTER BEING DROPPED BY UMNO – BUT MAYBE IT’S BECAUSE NO OTHER PARTY WANTS HIM – EVEN AS PARTY MATES SHAHIDAN & ISMAIL MUTTALIB FIND SEATS AT PN

PETALING JAYA: Former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was dropped as a candidate for the 15th general election, has compared his situation to an arranged marriage.
Tajuddin, who represented the constituency for three terms, said while he was unhappy, it was something he had to accept, Sin Chew reported.
“It’s just like a marriage that is arranged by your parents. You might not be happy, but what can you do?
“We must be loyal to our parents. We are also loyal to the party and will accept the party’s decision,” he was quoted as saying.
However, Tajuddin said he was disappointed that the Pasir Salak Umno division had been ignored.
The division had proposed several names as candidates, including his, for the state and parliamentary seats.
But only one was accepted — Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin for the Kampung Gajah state seat. Norashikin is the division’s Wanita Umno chief.
Tajuddin also ruled out defending the seat under a different banner, something his party colleagues had done after they were dropped as candidates.
Former Arau MP Shahidan Kassim will defend his seat under the Perikatan Nasional banner.
Tajuddin said everyone had their own reasons for doing what they did. Similarly, he had his own reasons for remaining loyal to Umno.
“I have been an Umno member for 50 years. I have been given many opportunities and I am grateful for that.” FMT
Wrong of Umno leaders to contest on another party’s ticket, says Mahdzir
KUALA NERANG: Two Umno leaders dropped from contesting the general election (GE15) have breached the party constitution by opting to stand on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, said Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid.
Mahdzir said the Umno constitution clearly spelt out the kind of penalty that can be imposed on members who violated party regulations.
“It’s not right for people to resort to such drastic action,” he said when commenting on the actions of former Arau MP Shahidan Kasim and former Maran MP Ismail Abdul Muttalib.
Speaking to reporters after a gathering with Kafa teachers and the Padang Terap district mosque committee here, he said leaders should accept decisions with an open heart if they are not selected to contest, adding that this was the reality of politics.
Shahidan and Ismail were announced as PN candidates for Arau and Maran respectively by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in Marang, Terengganu, yesterday.
Asked if the two leaders had been stripped of their Umno membership, he said this was provided for in the party constitution but declined to elaborate as the focus now was on winning GE15.
Shahidan, who is also the federal territories minister, and Ismail, who is the deputy housing and local government minister, won their seats on a Barisan Nasional ticket in GE14.
However, for GE15, Umno has picked Rozabil Abd Rahman for the Arau seat and Shahniza Shamsudin for Maran. FMT
