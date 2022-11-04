CORELESS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, UNABLE TO MAKE HEADWAY WITH CHINESE VOTERS, NOW FLEES BACK TO ‘MALAY LAND’ ALA UMNO, BERSATU & MAHATHIR – SAYS MALAYSIA WILL ‘ALWAYS’ HAVE MALAY PM – ‘SO, DON’T WORRY, DAP IS OUR FRIEND & THEY UNDERSTAND THIS PRINCIPLE’ – WILL DAP REALLY BE AS SPINELESS & HYPOCRITICAL, MULTIRACIAL BUT NOT REALLY MULTIRACIAL?

Seeking to ease fear of DAP control, Anwar says Malaysia ‘will always have Malay PM’

TAMBUN — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sought to allay concerns today that DAP would be in control of the coalition were it to win the 15th general election.

The PKR president insisted that concern was not valid as DAP has consistently demonstrated its commitment and loyalty to the coalition.

“When I came to the programme today, I was asked if I could give the assurance that DAP will not be ruling the coalition if PH wins the election.

“Let me say this, if we win the election, the one who will be the head is Anwar, and not Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Secondly, the government in the country will always have a Malay prime minister and a Malay Ruler (Yang diPertuan Agung), and a Malay mentri besar like in Perak and Selangor,” he said in his speech at an event welcoming 500 former MIC members into his party in Tambum here.

However, Anwar said that despite its Malay leaders, Malaysia’s political landscape was in need of reforms to make it respectful and accepting of all races.

He also insisted that the government’s policies must be based on need rather than solely on race.

“I want Indians to support, believe and love me. But how they can do that if I don’t support, believe and love them?

“We are human and should not humiliate others just because of their race and religion. Yes, definitely we will help the Malays who are poor, but at the same time we cannot reject Indians who are poor,” he said.

“There are some concerns that DAP supporters are many compared to PKR, but this is all at the bottom; on top, we are all equal. Don’t be fooled by this incitement.

“So, don’t worry, DAP is our friend and they understand this principle,” he added.

Earlier, the membership forms of 500 MIC former members from eight MIC divisions in Tambun were submitted to Anwar as they quit the party to join PKR.

Anwar is contesting the Tambun federal constituency in the 15th general election. MM

Anwar’s turn to insist Pakatan still undecided on Perak MB pick

IPOH — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified the coalition has not decided who would be its mentri besar were it to win the state during the 15th general election. When asked if it would the PKR candidate for the Kuala Sepetang state seat, Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman, Anwar said the PH presidential council would still have to discuss the matter. “It was only a suggestion from PKR. But usually in our system we will negotiate in PH. “Similar to like the prime minister candidate. PKR suggested me, but we discussed in PH for their consensus. So, we will go through them,” he told a press conference after attending a programme to accept the membership applications of 500 former MIC members in Tambun here. Anwar, who is also the PKR president, added that the matter was also still undecided within his party. “We have thrown the idea, but there is no firm decision yet. We want to win first,” he added. Zainal Azman, who is a former Public Service Department deputy director-general and former perak state secretary, was announced by Anwar recently as one of the seven high profile PH candidates for the upcoming election. Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli reportedly confirmed that Zainal Azman would be Perak PH’s mentri besar candidate if the coalition win the election. However, Perak PKR chief Chang Lih Kang tried later to downplay the matter in the same way Anwar did today, by saying it was premature to discuss the topic before winning the state election. MM

