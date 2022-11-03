‘DISGUSTED. DISAPPOINTED. WORRIED’ – FROM ZAHID & UMNO TO MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU – THE CROOKED & DISHONEST ARE STILL HERE – FROM ANWAR TO KIT SIANG, THE OLD JUNK & OUTDATED RHETORIC ARE STILL HERE – FROM MAHATHIR & GTA TO HADI & PAS – THE RACIST & EXTREMIST ARE ALL STILL HERE! – SURVEY FINDS MALAYSIANS DISILLUSIONED OVER STATE OF THE COUNTRY

Survey finds Malaysians disillusioned over state of country

DISGUSTED. Disappointed. Worried.

Malaysian voters have expressed these sentiments about the country’s political situation in a survey by a Southeast Asian consumer research company.

Milieu Insight, which is based in Singapore, surveyed 1,000 Malaysians by age, gender, ethnicity, and state from October 25 to October 28 this year and discovered that voters were mainly disillusioned over the condition of the country.

“Overall, voters in the country felt tired, worried, and disgusted about the political situation. Some also expressed sadness with the state of the country,” it revealed.

It also said that close to half of the individuals contacted generally felt worn out by Malaysian politics in the past three months.

“They cited reasons for there being too much drama and repeat issues surfacing,” it added.

On the issue of the upcoming general election, older individuals felt that the chosen date was too early while younger voters aged 18 to 24 felt the timing was just right.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 19 as polling day for the 15th general election.

Nomination day is on November 5 and early polling will be held on November 15.

The states of Pahang, Perlis, and Perak will also be holding their state polls on the same dates.

Milieu Insight also discovered that Malay voters were more likely to agree that their vote would make a difference in the polls as well as the results being a reflection of what Malaysians wanted for the future.

“While the Malays are more likely to agree that their votes can make a difference, the Chinese are less likely to agree. However, the younger generation from the ethnic Chinese are more optimistic about the future in the next five years compared to the Malays,” it stated.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.