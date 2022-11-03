KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has trained his guns on Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, blaming him for the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

The Parti Warisan president said in the 14th General Election, the Opposition worked together under the Pakatan banner to defeat Barisan Nasional, bringing a wave of hope for reform for the country.

“Many overseas voters paid for flight tickets to return just to vote. There was a lot of hope at that time but after the elections, there was no reform,” he said during his speech prior to the announcement of Warisan candidates here Thursday (Nov 3).

Shafie said the only reform was their own “greed” and hunger for power.

He said that when Anwar was in jail, Pakatan won but then when he got out, Pakatan started losing.

He said that at that time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was with the Opposition coalition, but Pakatan willingly sacrificed what they had just to get rid of the former premier.

“(Datuk Seri Dr) Wan Azizah (Wan Ismail) lost her post (as the DPM), Lim Guan Eng lost his job, and many others,” Shafie said.

He said Pakatan was willing to risk it all just to make sure that Dr Mahathir did not stay on as the prime minister.

“You could destroy a coalition just for your greed and signed a memorandum to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Umno) to become the prime minister. Where is the clarity in our minds?” he asked.

Shafie said for Warisan, the party was not crazy about the prime minister or deputy prime minister’s post, but rather they wanted to get back state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He called on voters to reject candidates who only focused on their power and personal interests.

ANN

.