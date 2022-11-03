SHAHIDAN, REFUSING TO BE KICKED DOWN BY ZAHID, ANNOUNCES TO DEFEND ARAU UNDER PN BANNER – BUT ALL EYES ON PAS & BERSATU – WILL THEY NAME HIM AS THEIR CANDIDATE TONIGHT – OR THROW HIM UNDER THE BUS TOO?

The fate of two BN “heavyweights” cut off from the 15th general election race in Perlis will be known tonight.
Whether or not Shahidan Kassim and Zahidi Zainul Abidin (incumbent Arau and Padang Besar MPs, respectively) will be given another lease of life, politically, is expected to be known when Perikatan Nasional (PN) unveils its candidates’ line-up later this evening in Kangar.
According to media reports, Shahidan has alluded that he would contest under the PN ticket, while Zahidi is still in discussion on which coalition he would contest under.
Shahidan was a minister while Zahidi was a deputy minister under the administration of Ismail Sabri Yaakob before they were axed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from the election line-up.
Shahidan was quoted saying that he would use this election to unite Umno, PAS, and Bersatu – an effort PAS previously undertook but failed to accomplish.
“Although Umno champions the religion, race, and the country, the party is now led by a leader who betrayed a division, especially in Arau,” he was quoted saying.
Meanwhile, Zahidi was today quoted saying that he has yet to decide under which coalition he would defend his incumbent seat.
He slammed Umno for being “chaotic” for cutting off candidates with the potential to win (seats).
Veteran politicians in Perlis
The two parliamentary seats were also left vacant by PN when the coalition announced its line-up on Tuesday night.
It is worth noting that both Shahidan and Zahidi are veterans of the Perlis political scene.
Shahidan has served as Perlis menteri besar and state BN chairperson. In addition, he had also defeated two PAS spiritual advisors, namely Hashim Jasin in 2018, and Haron Din in 2013.
Zahidi, meanwhile, is a two-term Padang Besar MP.
Perlis only has three parliamentary seats. The Kangar seat is held by PKR’s Noor Amin Ahmad since the last general election.
BN announced Shahidan’s “mentee” Rozabil Abd Rahman as the candidate for the Arau parliamentary seat, while the Padang Besar seat will be contested by Puteri Umno head Zahida Zarik Khan, who is not a local. MKINI
