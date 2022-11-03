SHAHIDAN, REFUSING TO BE KICKED DOWN BY ZAHID, ANNOUNCES TO DEFEND ARAU UNDER PN BANNER – BUT ALL EYES ON PAS & BERSATU – WILL THEY NAME HIM AS THEIR CANDIDATE TONIGHT – OR THROW HIM UNDER THE BUS TOO?

Dropped by BN, Shahidan to defend Arau seat under PN banner

PETALING JAYA: Former Arau MP Shahidan Kassim has confirmed he will defend his seat on a Perikatan Nasional ticket.

According to a Sinar Harian report, Shahidan said his candidacy will officially be announced tonight.

Shahidan, who was dropped from Barisan Nasional’s lineup for the general election (GE15), said he was intent on fighting BN’s Rozabil Abd Rahman for the seat.

Shahidan, who is Arau Umno division chief, claimed that PAS and Bersatu supporters were backing him.

“Now I want Umno to also back me,” he was quoted as saying.

Shahidan also said that Arau would be a “model” for Muafakat Nasional, the electoral pact signed between Umno and PAS in 2019.

However, some Umno leaders had declared the alliance between the two biggest Malay parties “dead”.

Meanwhile, Perlis PN chairman Shukri Ramli said PAS supporters would back the federal territories minister as Shahidan’s candidacy had received the nod from both the state and federal PN leadership. FMT