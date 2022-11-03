Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they’re married

Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico (left) and Mariana Varela of Argentina shared their happy news on social media.

KUALA LUMPUR — Former title holders Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina — who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International — have announced their marriage.

They secretly tied the knot last Friday (October 28), after revealing they had been in a relationship. The newlyweds shared their happy news on social media on Sunday (October 31).

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22,” the couple wrote in Spanish, in a joint Instagram post.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, also posted a video montage of their relationship, featuring images from their engagement.

Included in the montage were shots of their matching diamond rings, and moments by the beach and with friends and loved ones. An image of the couple on the steps of a courthouse concluded the video.

The announcement was met with warm wishes in the comments section, including from the organisers of Miss Grand International (MGI).

“Congratulations to both of you. MGI always support ‘LOVE’ without boundaries” they wrote. They also added a heart emoticon.

Miss Grand USA 2020 Abena Akuaba, the first Black woman to win MGI pageant, also wrote: “Omg congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

According to HOLA! magazine, the couple reportedly meet in 2020 at the pageant and remained friends afterward.

Varela also represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe pageant, where she placed in the top 10.

The Miss Grand International pageant began in 2013 and was founded in Thailand.

According to the organisation’s website, its mission is “send out a message to give love and peace to the world” and to promote “the knowledge and understanding of mankind to campaign to stop war and violence.”

MALAY MAIL

