‘AFRAID’ OR ‘OVERTHINKING’? – WRONG ZAHID! EVEN MACC IS STARTING PROBE INTO LEAKED SD TELLING CANDIDATES TO PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO ZAHID AS PM IF THEY WANT TO CONTEST IN GE15!

MACC probes leaked SD asking allegiance to Zahid as PM

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said his agency has received reports lodged over the matter.

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly initiated an investigation into the alleged statutory declarations (SD) signed by Umno candidates ahead of their election candidacy announcement to pledge support for Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We have received complaints on the said letter and the allegations.

“MACC will open investigation papers so that matter can be looked into,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

According to Azam, investigations will be conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act for abuse of power.

Azam also said certain individuals will be called to have their statements recorded in the course of the investigation.

Yesterday, a SD allegedly signed by Umno’s Lenggong candidate Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah went viral on social media.

The SD promised among others to support Ahmad Zahid as the prime minister after GE15 concluded.

Other “promises” depicted on the SD were to give major Cabinet posts and political appointments to Umno MPs, as well as dropping court charges involving top Umno BN leaders.

BN has since denied its existence, and blamed political rivals for the uproar against the purported document. MM

Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the announcement of BN candidates ahead of the upcoming 15th general election at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur