‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’ – JEFFREY ‘THE FROGGIE’ KITINGAN WARNS OF REPERCUSSIONS – AFTER HIS PARTY GETS ONLY 2 SEATS FROM GRS & SABAH BN – HE SHOULD COUNT HIMSELF LUCKY AS 4 OTHER MPs DROPPED FOR JUMPING FROM UMNO TO BERSATU

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) has expressed disappointment at being allocated only two parliamentary seats to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan said his party accepted Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) decision, but warned that this could lead to repercussions.

The party will contest the Keningau and Penampang seats.

“Anything can happen in an election. If people are disappointed, they will act on their disappointment.

“Hopefully, by the time polling day comes, they will cool down. But there will be undercurrents and anything can happen,” he told reporters after the announcement of GRS and Sabah Barisan Nasional’s candidates here.

Kitingan, who will be defending the Keningau seat which he won with a razor-thin majority of 45 votes in 2018, did not deny there could be attempts to sabotage from his own people against other GRS and BN candidates.

Nonetheless, he said STAR members who challenged GRS and BN candidates by standing as independents in the election would face disciplinary action.

STAR vice-president Kenny Chua is set to stand in the Penampang constituency.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Maximus Ongkili said he was not concerned over Muda candidate Shahrizal Denci contesting against him for the Kota Marudu seat, nor the prospect of facing former Bandau assemblyman Wetrom Bahanda.

“I don’t have much to comment on the Muda candidate, I don’t know who he is. We’ll leave it to the voters. As for Wetrom, this is democracy. I don’t know why he is so obsessed about being a double YB (an MP and assemblyman). But as for me, we will fight on.” FMT

No seats for 4 Sabah ex-MPs who party-hopped