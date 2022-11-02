‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’ – JEFFREY ‘THE FROGGIE’ KITINGAN WARNS OF REPERCUSSIONS – AFTER HIS PARTY GETS ONLY 2 SEATS FROM GRS & SABAH BN – HE SHOULD COUNT HIMSELF LUCKY AS 4 OTHER MPs DROPPED FOR JUMPING FROM UMNO TO BERSATU

STAR disappointed with 2 seats, warns of repercussions

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan expressed hope that disappointed party members would have cooled down by the time polling day arrives. 

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) has expressed disappointment at being allocated only two parliamentary seats to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan said his party accepted Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) decision, but warned that this could lead to repercussions.

The party will contest the Keningau and Penampang seats.

“Anything can happen in an election. If people are disappointed, they will act on their disappointment.

“Hopefully, by the time polling day comes, they will cool down. But there will be undercurrents and anything can happen,” he told reporters after the announcement of GRS and Sabah Barisan Nasional’s candidates here.

Kitingan, who will be defending the Keningau seat which he won with a razor-thin majority of 45 votes in 2018, did not deny there could be attempts to sabotage from his own people against other GRS and BN candidates.

Nonetheless, he said STAR members who challenged GRS and BN candidates by standing as independents in the election would face disciplinary action.

STAR vice-president Kenny Chua is set to stand in the Penampang constituency.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Maximus Ongkili said he was not concerned over Muda candidate Shahrizal Denci contesting against him for the Kota Marudu seat, nor the prospect of facing former Bandau assemblyman Wetrom Bahanda.

“I don’t have much to comment on the Muda candidate, I don’t know who he is. We’ll leave it to the voters. As for Wetrom, this is democracy. I don’t know why he is so obsessed about being a double YB (an MP and assemblyman). But as for me, we will fight on.” FMT

No seats for 4 Sabah ex-MPs who party-hopped

According to reports, four of five such MPs missed out on being fielded as candidates in the November 19 polls.The four are Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Zakaria Mohd Edris (Libaran), Abdul Rahim Bakri (Kudat) and Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang).

The status of former Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee is still unsure and his fate is expected to be known on Saturday, on nomination day, as BN and GRS are likely to announce their candidates then. 

GRS is a coalition comprising Sabah Bersatu, STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah, United Sabah National Organisation and Sabah Progressive Party.

The only lawmaker who defected and managed to make the cut so far is Jonathan Yasin for Ranau. He defected from PKR to Bersatu in 2020.

Kenny Chua, an assemblyman, who defected and showed support for former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, also made the list. He is STAR’s candidate for Penampang.

Chua was appointed a member of the Sabah legislative assembly in 2018. He defected in 2020.

Meanwhile, Umno’s Abdul Rahman Dahlan will be returning to contest in Kota Belud, challenging incumbent Isnaraissah Munida Majilis from Warisan.

Rahman was a two-time MP for Kota Belud from 2008 until 2013.

Of the 24 candidates for parliamentary seats announced, three are state ministers and three others are assistant ministers.

The following is the full list of candidates:

Kudat – Ruddy Awah (GRS-Bersatu)

Kota Marudu – Maximus Ongkili (GRS-PBS)

Kota Belud – Abdul Rahman Dahlan (BN-Umno)

Tuaran – Joniston Bangkuai (GRS-PBS)

Sepanggar – Yakub Khan (BN-Umno)

Kota Kinabalu – Yee Tsai Yew (GRS-PBS)

Putatan – Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Umno)

Penampang – Kenny Chua (GRS-STAR)

Papar – Armizan Mohd Ali (GRS-Bersatu)

Kimanis – Mohamad Alamin (BN-Umno)

Beaufort – Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Umno)

Sipitang – Matbali Musa (GRS-Umno)

Ranau – Jonathan Yassin (GRS-Bersatu)

Keningau – Jeffrey Kitingan (GRS-STAR)

Tenom – Jamawi Jaafar (BN-Umno)

Pensiangan – Arthur Joseph Kurup (BN-PBRS)

Libaran – Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Umno)

Batu Sapi – Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (GRS-Bersatu)

Sandakan – Thomas Lau (GRS-SAPP)

Kinabatangan – Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Umno)

Lahad Datu – Maizatul Akmam Alawi (BN-Umno)

Semporna – Nixon Abdul Hadi (GRS-Bersatu)

Tawau – Lo Su Fui (GRS-PBS)

Kalabakan – Aslan Fadli Samsul Alang (BN-Umno).  – TMI

