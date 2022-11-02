WOW, SO MUCH! – RAFIZI, WHO USED TO BOAST OF A RM5 MIL ‘WAR CHEST’ IN THE PAST, NOW HAS RM18 MIL IN RUN-UP TO GE15

Rafizi declares up to RM18mil in assets in lead-up to GE15

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has declared RM18,851,350 in net assets as of Oct 31 this year.

The PKR election director said he was the first candidate from the party to declare his assets.

“I have nothing to hide. We shall wait for the asset declarations of candidates from Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional after this,” he said in a statement.

Rafizi said all estimates contained in the declaration were made to the best of his ability and based on documents, records and memory.

He also said his total holding of ordinary shares in Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd was 2,087,598 shares, or equivalent to 73% of all ordinary shares issued.

He said that during his time as Pandan MP from 2013 to 2018 he had never abused his power to enrich himself, his wife, his children or any of his family members.

“I have never held any other public position apart from being an MP from 2013 to 2018.”

Further details of the assets declared by Rafizi can be found here.

