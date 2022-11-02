Cryptic messages from Annuar as PN topmost leaders plan meet
PETALING JAYA: The water gets murkier as embattled incumbent Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who has been dropped from Umno, posts cryptic messages, raising more questions as to whether he will be defending his seat under the Perikatan Nasional ticket.
The messages were posted as sources revealed that Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Awang Hadi are expected to meet over the matter of whether to take Annuar into their fray later this evening (Nov 2) in Terengganu.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 2), however, the Communications and Multimedia Minister stated that despite being dropped by Umno as a Barisan Nasional candidate, he still has the option contest as a “warrior” for the sake of Islam and Malays to remain in power.
Annuar then posted the pictures of Ketereh T-shirts and the Registrar of Societies certificate of Muafakat Nasional registration dated in 2019 with a list of his own officers as the office-bearers.
Muafakat Nasional is a loose coalition between PAS and Umno prior to their breakup when the former joined the Perikatan coalition with Bersatu.
“God-willing, there is still the trail to continue servicing on the road of good and welfare, especially in inviting others towards harmony and unity of the ummah.
“Islam and the Malays must remain strong and powerful. We are strong if we are united. Standing together in line with leaders with the right direction and quality leadership. Even though you have been discarded, remain as the renowned warrior,” said Annuar, raising more questions than answers to which party he will join under the Perikatan coalition.
Rumours have been flying that he had approached PAS for a Perikatan ticket so that he can defend Ketereh, but the coalition leaders are in a bind as the Ketereh seat falls under the Bersatu quota according to the Perikatan seat distribution system.
Bersatu has already nominated a possible candidate for Ketereh under Perikatan ticket and should PAS want to put Annuar there, Bersatu would have to retract its nominee.
The nominee, Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor, had openly stated on Nov 1 that he will not give way to Annuar.
Earlier last night (Nov 1), Annuar also claimed in his Facebook that dropping him from the Barisan list of candidates goes against Umno constitution as the matter was never discussed with him prior to the decision.
“The announcement (of being dropped as a Barisan candidate) has now confirmed what was vague. Prior to this, I was unclear (on the matter) as I was never approached, what more consulted as is written in the party constitution,” stated Annuar in his post.
Annuar, an Umno MP who has not been in the the good books of Barisan chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was among the four ministers dropped during the Barisan Nasional candidates announcement event on Tuesday (Nov 1) appears to have several “suitors”. ANN
Annuar, who is incumbent Ketereh MP, disclosed on social media today that he had registered a party with the Registrar of Societies named Muafakat Nasional (MN) with himself as the president and the office bearers made up of his close aides.
Annuar, who is incumbent Ketereh MP, disclosed on social media today that he had registered a party with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) named Muafakat Nasional (MN) with himself as the president and the office bearers made up of his close aides.
Unbeknownst to many, the registration certificate was dated September 19, 2019, which Annuar shared on Facebook today, a day after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the announcement during an event introducing Barisan Nasional's candidates at the World Trade Centre.
"Insyaallah there is still a platform to continue serving on the path of goodness and welfare, especially towards the unity and unification of the ummah.
"Islam and Muslims must remain strong and in power. We are stronger if we are united.
"Even though discarded, one must remain a distinguished fighter," he said in the Facebook posting.
“Even though discarded, one must remain a distinguished fighter,” he said in the Facebook posting.
The other committee members include his political secretary Datuk Budiman Mohd Zohdi, his private secretary Datuk Mohamed Azam Ismail and his press secretary Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.
Tun Faisal was previously served a suspension of Umno membership for six years which was confirmed by the Umno Supreme Working Council on March 27.
Tun Faisal was previously served a suspension of Umno membership for six years which was confirmed by the Umno Supreme Working Council on March 27.
Annuar had been even more defiant towards Ahmad Zahid, refusing to stand in a show of support when the party president urged attendees at a BN event in June to rise and tell caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that they wanted an early 15th general election.
Annuar had been even more defiant towards Ahmad Zahid, refusing to stand in a show of support when the party president urged attendees at a BN event in June to rise and tell caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that they wanted an early 15th general election. MM
