A ‘SAVIOUR’ FOR MALAYSIA HAS ARRIVED – IBRAHIM ALI OFFERS HIMSELF FOR PRIME MINISTER – ‘TUN ONCE SAID, IF THERE WERE 10 IBRAHIM ALIS, MALAYSIA WOULD BE SAFE’

BANGI: Ibrahim Ali, the president of Malay-based party Putra, has named himself as the Gerakan Tanah Air’s third prime ministerial candidate.

Ibrahim, also known as Tok Him, said he would be the best choice after GTA chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and deputy Mukhriz Mahathir.

The former Pasir Mas MP said there was no one else but Mahathir who was capable of fixing the country.

“If not Tun (Mahathir), there is Mukhriz. After Mukhriz, there is Ibrahim Ali.

“Tun once said, if there were 10 Ibrahim Alis, Malaysia would be safe,” he said in his speech at an event to announce GTA candidates for the polls here.

Ibrahim also described himself as having a good personality and had a clean track record.

Earlier today, GTA announced it would field 121 candidates to contest the parliamentary seats.

Ibrahim would contest in Rantau Panjang, while Mahathir and Mukhriz would defend Langkawi and Jerlun, respectively.

GTA comprises Pejuang, the national Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman), Putra and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.