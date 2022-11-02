MAHATHIR TO FIELD 121 CANDIDATES AGAINST ‘WORSHIPPER OF MONEY’ BN – BUT NO SEATS FOR SHAHIDAN, ANNUAR & TAJUDDIN – ‘AND THERE ARE NO PLANS TO MEET THEM EITHER!’ – LOOKS LIKE THEY’LL HAVE TO SNIFF AROUND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR ‘PROMISCUOUS’ HADI OR ‘TRAITOR’ MUHYIDDIN

Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed his sympathy towards incumbent Umno MPs who were dropped by the party from contesting in the upcoming 15th general election.

In his speech at the GTA candidates announcement event today, Mahathir said he believed some of the seasoned Umno leaders were dropped because they were not on the same page with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I feel sad seeing what had happened to them. Like Shahidan (Kassim), Annuar Musa and Tajuddin (Abdul Rahman) and several others who were dropped (by BN).

“The reason they were dropped, I believe, was because they are not Umno president’s people. He only wanted his people to become candidates.

“However, for us (GTA), there is no such issue. Although some of us may be disappointed because they are not picked to become candidates, there was no such thing as dropping people,” he said.

Later, when asked if any of them came to him after being dropped, the former prime minister replied in the negative.

“No. And there was no plan to meet them either. Besides, our seats are full already,” he told reporters.

Last night, BN candidates’ announcement revealed that many incumbent MPs including seasoned politicians such as Annuar (Ketereh), Tajuddin (Pasir Salak), and Shahidan (Arau) were not picked to represent the ruling coalition.

‘BN worshipper of money’

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Mahathir threw shade at BN, saying that the coalition was a worshipper of money.

He said GTA won’t be like BN, where the coalition would try to do good for the country.

“We will do all the good things, not guided by the phrase ‘cash is king’. To them, cash is king. That is the king that they worship every day.

“They worship money, not God.”

Mahathir also told GTA candidates and members at the event that they have a duty to convince GTA supporters to go out to cast their ballot on the polling day.

Not voting, he added, would be akin to voting Umno and letting the ruling coalition win.

In a related matter, Mahathir confirmed that former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador is not contesting.

According to Mahathir, the former top cop “felt that he was not ready yet”. MKINI

Dr M’s GTA to field 121 candidates for Parliament

BANGI: The Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will be contesting 121 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

GTA pro tem secretary Marzuki Yahya said the coalition could still field more candidates for other seats, while its nominees for state seats would be announced tomorrow.

At an event here, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir advised candidates not to celebrate their nominations, saying they should only celebrate after the election results are out on Nov 19.

The former Jerlun MP acknowledged that the coalition was entering GE15 as underdogs, but warned opposing parties not to underestimate them.

GTA is a loose coalition comprising Malay-based parties, NGOs, academics and professionals. The political parties in GTA are Mahathir’s Pejuang, Putra, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman) and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa).

It was previously reported that all candidates from GTA would be using the Pejuang logo as it had failed to be registered by the Registrar of Societies prior to the nationwide polls.

GTA’s candidates are:

Perlis

Kangar – Nur Sulaiman Zolkapli

Arau – Abdul Razak Abdul Khalek

Kedah

Langkawi – Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Jerlun – Mukhriz Mahathir

Kubang Pasu – Amiruddin Hamzah

Padang Terap – Razali Lebai Salleh

Alor Setar – Nuhairi Rahmat

Kuala Kedah – Ulya Aqamah Husamudin

Pendang – Abdul Rashid Yop

Jerai – Nizam Mahshar

Merbok – Mosin Abdul Razak

Sungai Petani – Marzuki Yahya

Baling – Basir Ab Rahman

Padang Serai – Hamzah Abd Rahman

Kulim Bandar Baharu – Yusrizal Yusoff

Kelantan

Pengkalan Chepa – Wan Ahmad Nasri Wan Ismail

Kubang Kerian – Rizal Razali

Pasir Puteh – Wan Marzudi Wan Omar

Kuala Krai – Norashikin Che Omar

Gua Musang – Samsu Adabi Mamat

Terengganu

Besut – Wan Nazari Wan Jusoh

Setiu – Wan Adnan Wan Ali

Kuala Nerus – Azaha Wahid

Kuala Terengganu – Abu Bakar Muda

Marang – Zarawi Sulong

Hulu Terengganu – Khadri Abdullah

Dungun – Nor Aisah Hasan

Kemaman – Rosli Ab Ghani

Penang

Kepala Batas – Hamidi Abu Hassan

Tasek Gelugor – Abdul Halim Sher Jung

Bagan – Hafiz Abu Bakar

Permatang Pauh – Nasir Othman

Perak

Larut – Auzaie Fadzlan Shahidi

Bagan Serai – Ahmad Luqman Ahmad Yahaya

Tambun – Abdul Rahim Tahir

Kuala Kangsar – Yusmalia Yusof

Parit – Faizol Fadzli Mohamed

Tapah – Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi

Pasir Salak – Zairol Hizam Zakaria

Lumut – Mazlan Abdul Ghani

Teluk Intan – Amir Khusyairi Tanusi

Tanjong Malim – Amir Hamzah Abdul Rajak

Bukit Gantang – Shukri Yusoff

Sungai Siput – Ahmad Fauzi Jaafar

Pahang

Lipis – Aishaton Abu Bakar

Raub – Norkhairul Anuar Nor

Indera Mahkota – Mohamad Nor Sundari

Paya Besar – Rosminahar Amin

Pekan – Radhi Abdul Razak

Kuala Krau – Shahruddin Salleh

Temerloh – Aminuddin Yahaya

Selangor

Sungai Besar – Asmawar Samat @ Samad

Hulu Selangor – Harumaini Omar

Tanjung Karang – Azlan Sani Zawawi

Kuala Selangor – Shaid Rosli

Gombak – Aziz Jamaladun Tahir

Ampang – Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi

Pandan – Nadia Hanafiah

Bangi – Annuar Salleh

Petaling Jaya – Mazween Mokhtar

Kapar – Pathan Hussin

Kota Raja – Fahmi Bazlan Muda

Kuala Langat – Ridzuan Abdullah

Sepang – Che Asmah Ibrahim

Sungai Buloh – Akmal Yusoff

Shah Alam – Rafique Rashid Ali

Hulu Langat – Markiman Kobiran

Sabak Bernam – Idris Yusof

Federal Territories

Batu – Wan Azliana Wan Adnan

Wangsa Maju – Norzaila Arifin

Setiawangsa – Bibi Sunita Sakandar Khan

Titiwangsa – Khairuddin Abu Hassan

Lembah Pantai – Noor Asmah Razalli

Putrajaya – Rosli Ramli

Labuan – Ramle Mat Daly

Negeri Sembilan

Jelebu – Ahmad Fakri Abu Samah

Jempol – Khalid Yunus

Kuala Pilah – Kamarulzaman Kamdias

Rembau – Ramly Awalludin

Port Dickson – Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri

Tampin – Zamani Ibrahim

Seremban – Jani Ismail

Melaka

Masjid Tanah – Handrawirawan Abu Bakar

Alor Gajah – Nazriq Abdul Rahman

Tangga Batu – Ghazali Abu

Hang Tuah Jaya – Sheikh Ikhzan Sheikh Salleh

Jasin – Daud Nasir

Johor

Segamat – Syed Hairoul Faizey Syed Ali

Sekijang – Saiful Faizal Abd Halim

Simpang Renggam – Kamal Kusmin

Tenggara – Azhar Palal

Pasir Gudang – Mohammad Rafi Beran

Pontian – Jamaluddin Mohamad

Johor Bahru – Akhiri Mahmood

Ledang – Rafidah Ridwan

Sri Gabing – Mahdzir Ibrahim

Batu Pahat – Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir

Mersing – Nurfatimah Ibrahim

Sabah

Kota Belud – Kanul Gindol

Keningau – Jeffrus Maimim Rajan

Batu Sapi – Boni Yusuf Abdullah @ Narseso P Juanico

Papar – Nicholas Sylvester @ Berry

Ranau – Azizul Julirin

Kota Marudu – Azmi Zulkiflee

Kalabakan – Nur Aini Abdul Rahman

Beluran – Hausing Sudin @ Samsudin

Kota Kinabalu – Roman Lo

Kudat – Nur Alya Humairah Usun Abdullah

Tuaran – Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha

Lahad Datu – Jani Kulmen

Putatan – Poyne B Tudus Patrick Payne

Pensiangan – Jamani Derimin @ Gampalid

