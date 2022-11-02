MAHATHIR TO FIELD 121 CANDIDATES AGAINST ‘WORSHIPPER OF MONEY’ BN – BUT NO SEATS FOR SHAHIDAN, ANNUAR & TAJUDDIN – ‘AND THERE ARE NO PLANS TO MEET THEM EITHER!’ – LOOKS LIKE THEY’LL HAVE TO SNIFF AROUND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR ‘PROMISCUOUS’ HADI OR ‘TRAITOR’ MUHYIDDIN
Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed his sympathy towards incumbent Umno MPs who were dropped by the party from contesting in the upcoming 15th general election.
In his speech at the GTA candidates announcement event today, Mahathir said he believed some of the seasoned Umno leaders were dropped because they were not on the same page with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“I feel sad seeing what had happened to them. Like Shahidan (Kassim), Annuar Musa and Tajuddin (Abdul Rahman) and several others who were dropped (by BN).
“The reason they were dropped, I believe, was because they are not Umno president’s people. He only wanted his people to become candidates.
“However, for us (GTA), there is no such issue. Although some of us may be disappointed because they are not picked to become candidates, there was no such thing as dropping people,” he said.
Later, when asked if any of them came to him after being dropped, the former prime minister replied in the negative.
“No. And there was no plan to meet them either. Besides, our seats are full already,” he told reporters.
Last night, BN candidates’ announcement revealed that many incumbent MPs including seasoned politicians such as Annuar (Ketereh), Tajuddin (Pasir Salak), and Shahidan (Arau) were not picked to represent the ruling coalition.
‘BN worshipper of money’
Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Mahathir threw shade at BN, saying that the coalition was a worshipper of money.
He said GTA won’t be like BN, where the coalition would try to do good for the country.
“We will do all the good things, not guided by the phrase ‘cash is king’. To them, cash is king. That is the king that they worship every day.
“They worship money, not God.”
Mahathir also told GTA candidates and members at the event that they have a duty to convince GTA supporters to go out to cast their ballot on the polling day.
Not voting, he added, would be akin to voting Umno and letting the ruling coalition win.
In a related matter, Mahathir confirmed that former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador is not contesting.
According to Mahathir, the former top cop “felt that he was not ready yet”. MKINI
Dr M’s GTA to field 121 candidates for Parliament
BANGI: The Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will be contesting 121 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).
GTA pro tem secretary Marzuki Yahya said the coalition could still field more candidates for other seats, while its nominees for state seats would be announced tomorrow.
The former Jerlun MP acknowledged that the coalition was entering GE15 as underdogs, but warned opposing parties not to underestimate them.
It was previously reported that all candidates from GTA would be using the Pejuang logo as it had failed to be registered by the Registrar of Societies prior to the nationwide polls.
GTA’s candidates are:
Perlis
- Kangar – Nur Sulaiman Zolkapli
- Arau – Abdul Razak Abdul Khalek
Kedah
- Langkawi – Dr Mahathir Mohamad
- Jerlun – Mukhriz Mahathir
- Kubang Pasu – Amiruddin Hamzah
- Padang Terap – Razali Lebai Salleh
- Alor Setar – Nuhairi Rahmat
- Kuala Kedah – Ulya Aqamah Husamudin
- Pendang – Abdul Rashid Yop
- Jerai – Nizam Mahshar
- Merbok – Mosin Abdul Razak
- Sungai Petani – Marzuki Yahya
- Baling – Basir Ab Rahman
- Padang Serai – Hamzah Abd Rahman
- Kulim Bandar Baharu – Yusrizal Yusoff
Kelantan
- Pengkalan Chepa – Wan Ahmad Nasri Wan Ismail
- Kubang Kerian – Rizal Razali
- Pasir Puteh – Wan Marzudi Wan Omar
- Kuala Krai – Norashikin Che Omar
- Gua Musang – Samsu Adabi Mamat
Terengganu
- Besut – Wan Nazari Wan Jusoh
- Setiu – Wan Adnan Wan Ali
- Kuala Nerus – Azaha Wahid
- Kuala Terengganu – Abu Bakar Muda
- Marang – Zarawi Sulong
- Hulu Terengganu – Khadri Abdullah
- Dungun – Nor Aisah Hasan
- Kemaman – Rosli Ab Ghani
Penang
- Kepala Batas – Hamidi Abu Hassan
- Tasek Gelugor – Abdul Halim Sher Jung
- Bagan – Hafiz Abu Bakar
- Permatang Pauh – Nasir Othman
Perak
- Larut – Auzaie Fadzlan Shahidi
- Bagan Serai – Ahmad Luqman Ahmad Yahaya
- Tambun – Abdul Rahim Tahir
- Kuala Kangsar – Yusmalia Yusof
- Parit – Faizol Fadzli Mohamed
- Tapah – Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi
- Pasir Salak – Zairol Hizam Zakaria
- Lumut – Mazlan Abdul Ghani
- Teluk Intan – Amir Khusyairi Tanusi
- Tanjong Malim – Amir Hamzah Abdul Rajak
- Bukit Gantang – Shukri Yusoff
- Sungai Siput – Ahmad Fauzi Jaafar
Pahang
- Lipis – Aishaton Abu Bakar
- Raub – Norkhairul Anuar Nor
- Indera Mahkota – Mohamad Nor Sundari
- Paya Besar – Rosminahar Amin
- Pekan – Radhi Abdul Razak
- Kuala Krau – Shahruddin Salleh
- Temerloh – Aminuddin Yahaya
Selangor
- Sungai Besar – Asmawar Samat @ Samad
- Hulu Selangor – Harumaini Omar
- Tanjung Karang – Azlan Sani Zawawi
- Kuala Selangor – Shaid Rosli
- Gombak – Aziz Jamaladun Tahir
- Ampang – Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi
- Pandan – Nadia Hanafiah
- Bangi – Annuar Salleh
- Petaling Jaya – Mazween Mokhtar
- Kapar – Pathan Hussin
- Kota Raja – Fahmi Bazlan Muda
- Kuala Langat – Ridzuan Abdullah
- Sepang – Che Asmah Ibrahim
- Sungai Buloh – Akmal Yusoff
- Shah Alam – Rafique Rashid Ali
- Hulu Langat – Markiman Kobiran
- Sabak Bernam – Idris Yusof
Federal Territories
- Batu – Wan Azliana Wan Adnan
- Wangsa Maju – Norzaila Arifin
- Setiawangsa – Bibi Sunita Sakandar Khan
- Titiwangsa – Khairuddin Abu Hassan
- Lembah Pantai – Noor Asmah Razalli
- Putrajaya – Rosli Ramli
- Labuan – Ramle Mat Daly
- Negeri Sembilan
- Jelebu – Ahmad Fakri Abu Samah
- Jempol – Khalid Yunus
- Kuala Pilah – Kamarulzaman Kamdias
- Rembau – Ramly Awalludin
- Port Dickson – Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri
- Tampin – Zamani Ibrahim
- Seremban – Jani Ismail
Melaka
- Masjid Tanah – Handrawirawan Abu Bakar
- Alor Gajah – Nazriq Abdul Rahman
- Tangga Batu – Ghazali Abu
- Hang Tuah Jaya – Sheikh Ikhzan Sheikh Salleh
- Jasin – Daud Nasir
Johor
- Segamat – Syed Hairoul Faizey Syed Ali
- Sekijang – Saiful Faizal Abd Halim
- Simpang Renggam – Kamal Kusmin
- Tenggara – Azhar Palal
- Pasir Gudang – Mohammad Rafi Beran
- Pontian – Jamaluddin Mohamad
- Johor Bahru – Akhiri Mahmood
- Ledang – Rafidah Ridwan
- Sri Gabing – Mahdzir Ibrahim
- Batu Pahat – Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir
- Mersing – Nurfatimah Ibrahim
Sabah
- Kota Belud – Kanul Gindol
- Keningau – Jeffrus Maimim Rajan
- Batu Sapi – Boni Yusuf Abdullah @ Narseso P Juanico
- Papar – Nicholas Sylvester @ Berry
- Ranau – Azizul Julirin
- Kota Marudu – Azmi Zulkiflee
- Kalabakan – Nur Aini Abdul Rahman
- Beluran – Hausing Sudin @ Samsudin
- Kota Kinabalu – Roman Lo
- Kudat – Nur Alya Humairah Usun Abdullah
- Tuaran – Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha
- Lahad Datu – Jani Kulmen
- Putatan – Poyne B Tudus Patrick Payne
- Pensiangan – Jamani Derimin @ Gampalid
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
