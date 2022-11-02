Mohd Nizar Najib was expected to continue the family’s legacy in the Pekan seat in Pahang, held by his father, jailed former premier Najib Abdul Razak, and his grandfather, second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, for more than six decades.
However, Umno decided to field the 44-year-old politician in the Peramu Jaya state assembly seat instead.
Nizar, who is making his electoral debut, believes it was done for him to gain experience before moving up the ladder.
“This is for the long term. Politics is dynamic and subject to constant change.
“But we must amass the prerequisite experience before moving to a higher position if given the opportunity,” he told reporters in Kuantan this afternoon.
Both his father and grandfather served as menteris besar of Pahang before becoming prime minister.
Nizar said contesting the Peramu Jaya seat would allow him to learn the intricacies of administration at the state level.
“I believe this exposure would help me mature as an elected representative and become more knowledgeable about administering the state.
“God willing, I am confident this would be of benefit to me in the long run,” he added.
Responding to a question, Nizar said not being fielded as the candidate for Pekan was not an issue, because Peramu Jaya is under the parliamentary constituency.
He pledged to assist Umno’s candidate for Pekan Sh Mohamed Puzi Sh Ali to win the seat against his opponents from Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.
Najib’s fall
It was under his father’s watch that Umno-BN were defeated in the polls for the first time since independence in 2018.
On Aug 23, Najib failed in his final bid at the Federal Court to overturn his conviction, 12-year prison sentence, and RM210 million fine in the SRC International case.
The former premier is also facing numerous charges related to the 1MDB scandal.
His political rivals claim that if Umno-BN wins the general election, there would be a move to secure a pardon for Najib. MKINI
Najib’s son Nizar to contest state seat under Pekan, says can’t just hope on sympathy votes
KUALA LUMPUR — Barisan Nasional (BN) has reportedly announced that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s eldest son, Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, has been appointed to contest the Peramu Jaya state seat in Pahang under the coalition’s banner.
The Star quoted Nizar as saying that he would do his best to continue the legacy of his now-incarcerated father Najib, and his family.
“The people also want to see development and what kind of service that we can provide to the local community,” he reportedly said when commenting on his Peramu Jaya candidacy.
“We cannot just hope for sympathy votes,” he reportedly added.
Nizar had earlier been expected to take over the parliamentary seat of Pekan, which has been won by his family members in almost every general election since Malaysia’s independence from British rule.
However, when BN announced its Parliamentary candidates yesterday, incumbent Peramu Jaya assemblyman Datuk Seri Sheikh Mohamed Puzi Ali was named as their candidate for Pekan.
Former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein — Najib’s father — first won the Pekan seat in the 1959 general election, and retained it until his death in 1976.
Najib then took the reins for the seat, and except for a gap in 1982 to 1986 when he was appointed as Pahang mentri besar, he maintained control of the constituency until the last general election.
However, Najib has since been imprisoned after being found guilty of corruption by the Federal Court in relation to his dealings with SRC International Sdn Bhd. MM
MKINI / MALAY MAIL
.