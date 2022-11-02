Mohd Nizar Najib was expected to continue the family’s legacy in the Pekan seat in Pahang, held by his father, jailed former premier Najib Abdul Razak, and his grandfather, second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, for more than six decades.

However, Umno decided to field the 44-year-old politician in the Peramu Jaya state assembly seat instead.

Nizar, who is making his electoral debut, believes it was done for him to gain experience before moving up the ladder.

“This is for the long term. Politics is dynamic and subject to constant change.

“But we must amass the prerequisite experience before moving to a higher position if given the opportunity,” he told reporters in Kuantan this afternoon.

Both his father and grandfather served as menteris besar of Pahang before becoming prime minister.

Nizar said contesting the Peramu Jaya seat would allow him to learn the intricacies of administration at the state level.

“I believe this exposure would help me mature as an elected representative and become more knowledgeable about administering the state.

“God willing, I am confident this would be of benefit to me in the long run,” he added.

Responding to a question, Nizar said not being fielded as the candidate for Pekan was not an issue, because Peramu Jaya is under the parliamentary constituency.

He pledged to assist Umno’s candidate for Pekan Sh Mohamed Puzi Sh Ali to win the seat against his opponents from Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

Najib’s fall

It was under his father’s watch that Umno-BN were defeated in the polls for the first time since independence in 2018.

On Aug 23, Najib failed in his final bid at the Federal Court to overturn his conviction, 12-year prison sentence, and RM210 million fine in the SRC International case.

The former premier is also facing numerous charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

His political rivals claim that if Umno-BN wins the general election, there would be a move to secure a pardon for Najib. MKINI

