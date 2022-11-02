‘CONSOLATION PRIZE’ FOR NAJIB FAMILY – SON NIZAR GETS STATE SEAT – BUT FEDERAL SEAT OFF LIMITS – PERHAPS ENSURING NO WAY FOR NAJIB TO STAGE QUICKIE PM COMEBACK VIA PEKAN WHEN HE’S RELEASED FROM KAJANG PRISON

BN has decided to field Mohd Nizar Najib, the son of imprisoned former premier Najib Abdul Razak, in a state constituency under his father’s incumbent parliamentary seat of Pekan.

Pahang BN chairperson Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail made the announcement in an event broadcast live on Facebook earlier this morning.

Nizar was named as the candidate for the Peramu Jaya state seat, while the seat’s incumbent Sheikh Mohd Puzi Sheikh Ali will contest Pekan.

The move, which could ensure the continuity of the “Razak family legacy” in Pekan, comes following months of speculation after Najib’s incarceration in August.

It was widely speculated that Nizar would be fielded in Pekan, which was held by his father from 1976 until the Parliament’s dissolution last month.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak

Analysts previously said placing Nizar in Pekan would ensure the seat is safe to be returned to Najib to contest if the latter is released from prison later.

They added that it would also secure an easy victory for BN since Pekan voters are indebted to the services provided by Najib’s family, since his father Abdul Razak Hussein’s time.

Pekan is a BN fortress, which was held by the second prime minister Razak from 1959 and 1979. Najib took over the seat from his father in 1976.

In addition, Najib also served as the Pahang menteri besar from 1982 to 1986.

He is serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the RM42 million SRC International case.

