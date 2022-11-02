MIC CLIMBS OFF ITS HIGH HORSE, WITH VIGNES NOW ALL SMILES AFTER SNARING SEAT – EVEN AS PAS CHIEF HADI AWANG SCOLDS ‘CORRUPT’ UMNO FOR AXING ‘CLEAN & GOOD’ LEADERS – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, WHO ARROGANTLY DUMPED SIVARASA, NOW FEARS KHAIRY WILL WREST SUNGAI BULOH FROM PKR
MIC meeting to resolve ‘family issues’, says party president
MIC president S.A. Vigneswaran described the current political drama within Barisan Nasional (BN) as a “family issue” and said that the party’s central working committee was meeting to resolve it.
“It’s a family thing. We are just going to have a meeting and resolve things,” he briefly told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today ahead of the emergency meeting.
“Every time political parties would have an issue but we are resolving it in the meeting,” he added.
However, he refused to elaborate on what the issues were.
Yesterday, Vigneswaran said the party would not attend the meeting to announce BN candidates at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.
In a WhatsApp message to The Malaysian Insight, he said the party’s emergency meeting would decide if MIC will accept or reject the seats it is offered, or remain uninvolved in the election.
The MIC president said he did not want the party to be drawn further into the matter.
Asked on why he was absent at the BN event yesterday, Vigneswaran said he had a prior meeting to attend.
“Like (Ahmad) Zahid Hamidi said, I had a meeting,” he said.
Earlier, party deputy president M. Saravanan said MIC’s no-show at last night’s event was because its prospective candidates were busy with preparations at their respective constituencies.
In the 2018 general election, the party contested in nine seats with its deputy M. Saravanan retaining the Tapah seat and then Youth chief C. Sivarraajh winning the Cameron Highlands seat.
However, the Cameron Highlands constituency was lost in 2019 after the election court annulled Sivaraajh’s win for alleged vote-buying.
In the subsequent by-election, BN fielded Ramli Md Noor, who went on to win and become the country’s first Orang Asli MP.
Umno has no intention of giving up Cameron Highlands and therefore has given the Malay-Chinese dominated Teluk Intan seat to MIC instead.
According to party insiders, the country’s oldest ethnic Indian party will be fielding candidates in Tapah, Sungai Siput, Hulu Selangor, Padang Serai, Sungai Buloh, Port Dickson, Segamat, Teluk Intan and Kapar.
Sources indicate that Vigneswaran is a safe bet for Sungai Siput, while Saravanan will defend the Tapah seat for a third time.
Currently the names being bandied about for the remaining seats are vice president T. Mohan (Hulu Selangor), former Youth chief C. Sivarraajh (Padang Serai), Selangor Youth chief Punithan (Sungai Buloh), former deputy education minister P. Kamalanathan (Port Dickson), party treasurer M. Ramasamy (Segamat), vice president T. Murugiah (Teluk Intan) and Women chief Mohana Muniandy (Kapar).
The MIC kerfuffle adds to the Barisan Nasional drama that has been unfolding since the start of the week.
Lynchpin party Umno has been grappling with fallout as several top veterans were dropped from its general election line-up. TMI
Hadi calls Umno an ‘unworthy ally’ for axing leaders trying to clean up party
UMNO keeps axing those who are trying to improve the party and this has made it an unworthy ally, Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted as saying by The New Straits Times.
The PAS president said it was disheartening that leaders who were committed to cleaning up the party from corruption had been pushed aside.
“Umno is tainted by corruption, yet there are some clean and good leaders in the party.
“Unfortunately, those who wanted to make changes in the party had been sidelined.
The Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman said PAS could not work alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH), claiming that the coalition had too many values that were unacceptable for the Islamist party.
He called on voters to give the PN a chance in the upcoming general election and added that voters could always switch governments if they were dissatisfied.
“BN ruled for half a century and for 60 years we saw what happened.
“Then Pakatan Harapan ruled for two years and there were problems in the government.
“We have seen that PN ruled the country without any problem.
“Give us a chance just for one term, if we fail to get things right, then you may vote us out,” he was quoted as saying in the report.
Malaysia will go to the polls on November 19. Early voting is on November 15. Nomination day is on Saturday. TMI
PKR wary of Khairy threat in Sungai Buloh
“The final decision is with the president,” Rafizi said in a tweet.
PKR had named Ramanan Ramakrishanan, a former MIC treasurer, to stand. Aside from the new challenge from Umno, the decision had caused divisions locally.
He has been an MP since 2008, but has been left out this time round.
Social media users noted Sivarasa’s track record, saying he was a progressive and a dedicated lawmaker.
Meanwhile, Muhd Saufi Ahmad said that Sungai Buloh was a winnable, thus PKR needs to consider naming a heavyweight.
“If PKR is putting someone with less credibility there, I think even PKR members will vote for Khairy,” he tweeted.
Umno has nominated Khairy, who was forced out of his Rembau seat by deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
Despite PKR’s apparent panic, observers have commented that Umno’s move is aimed at putting Khairy in the political deep freeze with president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi trying to cement his grip on the party. TMI
