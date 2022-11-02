PETALING JAYA: The majority of Chinese voters are still with Pakatan Harapan, but not in the same kind of number as in 2018 – the 95% support the coalition enjoyed in GE14 has dropped to 68% this time, according to a survey.

The survey found that Chinese voters – who make up 25% of the electorate – still pick DAP as their preferred choice.

However, the Chinese support for MCA has gone up by 10% from previous polls, according to the study conducted by Huayan Policy Institute (Huayan).

It is part of a mega survey known as “Suara Rakyat Malaysia Menuju PRU15” (Malaysian Voices: On the Road to GE15), carried out in collaboration with two other research firms – O2 Research Malaysia and Ilham Centre – and Media in Arms, an alliance of five media major outlets.

Media in Arms comprises Sinar Harian, The Star, Sin Chew Daily, Astro Awani and Malaysia Nanban , which teamed up early this year to offer readers diversified and in-depth content.

A total of 2,354 respondents took part in Huayan’s study from Sept 19 to Oct 9 to gauge the sentiment of Chinese voters.

The hybrid study polled 2,061 Chinese respondents online and conducted in-person interviews with 293 in three parliamentary constituencies – Bukit Gelugor in Penang (held by Pakatan), Sungai Besar in Selangor (Perikatan Nasional) and Ayer Hitam in Johor (Barisan Nasional).

According to the survey, Pakatan has more than 65% Chinese support in all states except Sabah and Sarawak, where it is at only 39.5% and 55.6%, respectively. However, in certain areas, Barisan, especially the MCA, has been making inroads since 2018.

In 2019, MCA won the Tanjung Piai by-election with a huge majority. In November 2021, it also made a comeback by winning two seats in the Melaka state polls while in March 2022, MCA clinched four seats in the Johor state elections.

The on-the-ground interview segment of the survey found that Ayer Hitam has the lowest Chinese support for Pakatan as “this area is a Barisan seat under a Barisan-controlled state.’’

The incumbent MP for Ayer Hitam is MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The survey also found out that a third of the Chinese respondents from Ayer Hitam and Sungai Besar want a Barisan candidate to represent them in Parliament.

“This indicates that Chinese support for Barisan has increased in these areas,” it added.

The incumbent Sungai Besar MP is Datuk Muslimin Yahaya who won on a Barisan ticket but then joined Bersatu.

The survey also found that 19.6% of respondents from Bukit Gelugor are looking for a representative from other parties or independent candidates. The incumbent MP is lawyer Ramkarpal Singh from DAP.

According to Huayan, location and age group are potential factors affecting the support of Chinese voters.

The study found that Barisan has gained 9.2% to 15.8% of support across all age groups.

“Pakatan gains the lowest support from the 26-30 age group but the support from 18-20 and 21-25 increases,” it said, adding that the fledgling Muda has large support among younger Chinese voters.

Most Chinese voters indicated that they will or are most likely to cast their vote in GE15, said Huayan.

It said 80% of the Chinese respondents will or are most likely to vote in GE15 with only 9% saying they will not or are most likely not to vote while 11% have not decided yet.

“Additionally, more than half of them will vote for the same party or political coalition in both state and parliamentary seats.

“Only 13.5% of Chinese voters will split their vote at state and parliamentary levels,” it added.

The survey described 26.6% of the respondents as rational as they will get information from different parties while 16% are “suffering from political fatigue.”

“They don’t think there is any difference between leaders and parties,” it said, adding that 6% of voters will follow suggestions from others.

Pakatan supporters are most likely to cast their vote followed by Barisan supporters, while Perikatan supporters are the least likely to vote.

These stories are the final part of the What Rakyat Want survey series ahead of GE15. ANN

GE15: How will the seats go? ― Lee Hwa Beng

As announced recently by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, our Malaysian Parliament has been dissolved and nomination day is now fixed on November 5 and polling day on November 19. Three states controlled by BN/PN, Pahang, Perlis and Perak are having their state elections simultaneously together with the federal elections. The Pakatan-controlled states ― Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan together with the PAS-controlled states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah were not dissolved. The other states Sarawak, Sabah, Johor and Melaka already held their state elections earlier. There has been much speculation on the outcome of the federal and these 3 state elections, where the majority believe Pahang and Perlis will be retained by BN. It would be interesting to keep an eye on the Perak state elections as Anwar and PKR hope to recapture the state from BN/PN. In this article, I am going to focus only on the federal elections which will decide the direction of our country for the next five years. It will be drawn from my personal experiences standing in five elections from 1994 to 2008 under the MCA/BN banner. I first stood in Damansara State constituency in 1990 and lost, and later won in the Subang Jaya constituency in 1994, 1999 and 2004 consecutively. I last stood as a candidate for the Kelana Jaya Parliamentary seat in 2008 and lost. Subsequently, MCA appointed me as Port Klang Chairman in 2008 to investigate the PKFZ financial scandal. The results of my investigation led to some of those responsible being charged in court, and I further published a book to document it for public knowledge. I was subsequently sacked from MCA as a member in 2013 for my action, when its president changed. Coming back to the subject of GE15, I present below my forecast of the results of GE15. In the last elections held on May 9, 2018, the Pakatan Harapan coalition came into power with 121 Parliamentary seats (consisting of PKR ― 48, DAP ― 42, Bersatu ― 12 and Amanah 11). BN clinched only 60 seats (consisting of Umno ― 57, MIC ― 2 and MCA ―1) and GPS obtained 19 seats, PAS 18 seats, Star 1 seat ― Independent candidates three seats. Subsequently, the Pakatan Harapan government fell on February 24, 2020 during the Sheraton Move. My analysis will be based on the results of the last elections, as above, to take into account voters’ sentiments and not based on the subsequent status of Parliamentary seats caused by political manoeuvring due to the Sheraton Move. I believe across all Parliamentary seats, there will generally be three-cornered fights between BN, PN and PH. In 2018, around 90 per cent of non-Malays and 30-40 per cent of Malays nationwide voted for Pakatan candidates. For this upcoming election, non-Malay voters for Pakatan will fall. I predict that DAP may still win 70-80 per cent of non-Malay votes but PKR and Amanah candidates will obtain, at most, 60-70 per cent of non-Malay votes, resulting in PKR and Amanah getting less than their 2018 seat count of 48 and 11 respectively. Bersatu had won 12 Parliamentary seats at that time, when Dr Mahathir was its President and it was part of the PH coalition. However, for the upcoming elections, I predict that they will be wiped out due to the reduction of its non-Malay support to near zero and its very low Malay support without Dr Mahathir. Pejuang will not make any headway as shown in the Melaka and Johor elections. At most Mahathir or maybe his son Mukhriz might survive. Muda will win a few seats only if they can secure an electoral pact with Pakatan. GPS will obtain more than their 2018 seat count of 19 seats as shown in last year’s state elections in Sarawak. For Sabah, there will be a free-for all scramble as it is unlikely that the electoral pact of GRS will hold. As a result, I predict that DAP will win in Chinese constituencies, Warisan in mixed-race constituencies, Umno in Muslim constituencies while Star & PBS will share victories in the Kadazan/Dusun constituencies. For the overall results, as observed in the four state elections held earlier in Sarawak, Sabah, Johor & Malacca, we will see a swing of voters returning back to their traditional BN component parties that they had previously supported. Hence we can expect Umno to obtain better results than the 57 seats they had won in the 2018 elections. Umno counterparts MCA and MIC might expect to pick up a few more seats due to the slight increase in non-Malay votes and increase in Malay votes for them. PAS will be expected to achieve the same number of seats that they had won during the 2018 elections. Based on the above, my prediction is that BN will win around 70-90 seats and together with GPS, the coalition could garner more than the majority 112 seats required to form a government, or win a number of seats just shy of 112. A lot will depend on how the GRS coalition in Sabah perform as well. If they do well, BN, GPS and GRS might form the next government. Hence BN will not need to rely on PAS to form a government. There is also a small possibility of DAP joining the BN-led government if the BN coalition is not strong enough, according to some conditional statements made by its leaders. This is an ideal situation for me, as there will be Malay, Chinese, Indian and East Malaysian indigenous communities’ representation in the government and no community will be left out. Our country has to move away from the 1MDB scandal and the prevailing racist and religious extremism currently in existence. The world is going into recession and we need to be united to overcome the challenges ahead. DAP will also be a better party to keep Umno in check compared to MCA. Nobody can guess how the six million new voters that include the 18- to 20-year-old age group, and those who have been automatically registered as voters will vote. However I have assumed the younger voters are normally anti-establishment and the older voters who did not register themselves but got automatically registered will still not be keen to vote or mainly overseas where postal votings are still troublesome to them. Thus, I conclude simply, that this upcoming election is important as it will determine the long-term future of Malaysia. MM – WRITER – Datuk Lee Hwa Beng is a three-term state assemblyman and co-author of PKFZ: A Nation’s Trust Betrayed and Where is Pastor Raymond Koh?

ANN / MALAY MAIL

.