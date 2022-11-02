DID RUTHLESS ZAHID ALSO STICK IT TO NAJIB? – AFTER 63 YEARS, NO NAJIB FAMILY MEMBER FOR PEKAN

KUALA LUMPUR: After several decades of being a legacy seat for the family of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Pekan will see an outsider for the first time after GE15.

Datuk Seri Sheikh Mohamed Puzi Sheikh Ali will be fielded for the seat that was last held by the jailed former premier.

Sheikh Mohamed Puzi Sheikh Ali is the incumbent Peramu Jaya assemblyman.

Pekan had been in the Najib family since 1959 when it was first won by his father and former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Earlier, speculation had been rife that Najib’s eldest son, Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, would be the likely candidate to succeed his father by being fielded in Pekan.

Except for a gap from 1982 to 1986, Najib had held the Pekan parliamentary seat since 1976 after the passing of his father.

In 1982, Najib did not defend the seat but instead contested and won the Bandar Pekan state seat, allowing him to be appointed as the Pahang mentri besar at the age of 29.

In GE14, he retained Pekan but fell short of achieving his target of a 40,000-vote majority.

He won with a majority of 24,859 votes, defeating PAS’ Ahiatudin Daud, Bersatu’s Muhammad Zahid Md Arip and Independent candidate Abd Kadir Sainudin. ANN

GE15: Candidates asked to sign letters pledging allegiance to Barisan, not to Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: It is untrue that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had demanded that Barisan Nasional candidates sign a letter giving the Unmo president the mandate to choose who would be in the cabinet if the coalition wins the 15th General Election, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. “The Cabinet is not formed by the party president. “Most importantly, we have to win. If we don’t win and can’t form the government, how are we supposed to form a cabinet?” Hishammuddin said when met by reporters at the World Trade Centre KL here on Tuesday (Nov 1). He said the surat watikah (endorsement letter) signed by Barisan candidates was merely to “show commitment to the party when nominated as candidates. “It comes with a responsibility and a duty,” he said after the Barisan candidates announcement event here. A news portal reported on Monday (Oct 31), quoting a source, that Ahmad Zahid handed Umno candidates their endorsement letters to contest in GE15, on condition that they sign an allegiance pledge to the Umno president. Ahmad Zahid has since denied the allegations. Hishammuddin also declined to comment on MIC’s absence at the event, which most coalition party leaders attended. “You have to ask them. I don’t entertain rumours,” said Hishammuddin. It is learnt that the MIC central working committee will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday (Nov 2) morning to discuss the party’s future. ANN

