ZAHID’S HEAD MUST ROLL – AXED UMNO WARLORDS CRY FOR BLOOD – ‘HE PROUDLY ANNOUNCED AN OUTSIDER TO CONTEST ARAU. HE SHOULD RESIGN AS PRESIDENT BECAUSE HE IS CAUSING DIVISIONS,’ SAYS SHAHIDAN – WHILE ANNUAR MUSA MULLS ‘SEVERAL SUITORS’ INCLUDING PN & PSM

PETALING JAYA: Federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim has confirmed that he will defend his Arau seat despite being dropped by Barisan Nasional (BN).
According to a Utusan Malaysia report, Shahidan said he has yet to decide which party he will contest for.
“I will choose a party that is supportive of Muafakat Nasional,” he said, referring to the pact between PAS and Umno.
“He proudly announced an outsider to contest (Arau). He should resign as president because he is causing divisions,” said Shahidan, a four-term MP.
The former Perlis menteri besar was also critical of BN’s Arau candidate Rozabil Abd Rahman.
“He is from Penang, he came (after) wandering around in Penang so I appointed him as a political secretary. I did not think he would go up against me. What is confirmed is that I will be standing.”
It is speculated that Shahidan will defend Arau on a Perikatan Nasional ticket as the coalition did not name its candidate for the constituency tonight.
Axed Annuar being approached by several “suitors” for Ketereh seat
KOTA BARU: Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was among the four ministers dropped during the Barisan Nasional candidates announcement event on Tuesday (Nov 1) appears to have several “suitors”.
“He has been receiving a lot of offers since last night although he had never asked for their help or started negotiating (before Barisan announced their candidacy).
The incumbent Ketereh MP is said to have received offers including from Perikatan Nasional and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), a source close to the party told The Star.
However, Annuar has yet to make any decision, added the source.
“He was offered the Ketereh seat however no decision was made,” sources said.
It is understood that the Barisan machinery in Ketereh has also stopped campaigning at the moment.
Earlier Tuesday, Bersatu’s Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor who was slated to represent Perikatan in Ketereh said he won’t be giving way to Annuar.
“It is too late, I have been introduced as a candidate and I have been to every place in Ketereh, they know I am the candidate.
“I have been working, in fact, I haven’t had enough sleep for the past eight days.
“I cannot accept it (giving his seat to Annuar) because it will ruin the coalition’s effort.
Khlir also said he was confident of winning the seat.
Perikatan will unveil its list of candidates for Kelantan later Wednesday (Nov 2) night.
ANN
.