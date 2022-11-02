JUST GET OUT OF MY WAY TO BECOME PM? – ZAHID WARNS DROPPED UMNO WARLORDS FROM ‘BETRAYING’ BN – EVEN AS HE STICKS THE KNIFE INTO UMNO STALWARTS SEEN AS PRO-ISMAIL SABRI – WITH SHAHIDAN THE FIRST TO CONFIRM HE’LL FIGHT BN IN ARAU – PERHAPS UNDER A PAS TICKET

PETALING JAYA: Federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim has confirmed that he will defend his Arau seat despite being dropped by Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to a Utusan Malaysia report, Shahidan said he has yet to decide which party he will contest for.

“I am a winnable candidate, I will stand for election. I will ask the branches (in Arau) who I should contest for.

“I will choose a party that is supportive of Muafakat Nasional,” he said, referring to the pact between PAS and Umno.

Shahidan also took a jab at BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, saying if he wasn’t fit to contest under BN, then neither was Zahid.

“He proudly announced an outsider to contest (Arau). He should resign as president because he is causing divisions,” said Shahidan, a four-term MP.

The former Perlis menteri besar was also critical of BN’s Arau candidate Rozabil Abd Rahman.

“He is from Penang, he came (after) wandering around in Penang so I appointed him as a political secretary. I did not think he would go up against me. What is confirmed is that I will be standing.”

It is speculated that Shahidan will defend Arau on a Perikatan Nasional ticket as the coalition did not name its candidate for the constituency tonight.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

