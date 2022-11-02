THE ‘SANDIWARA’ BECOMES OBVIOUS – JEALOUS OR NOT, OF COURSE MIC WON’T PULL OUT FROM GE15 – VIGNES ONLY TO READY TO CONTEST SUNGAI SIPUT – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BENDS OVER BACKWARDS TO ‘HELP’ ZAHID’S BN WIN BY REFUSING TO LET PSM’S DR JEYAKUMAR CONTEST THERE ON PAKATAN TICKET

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have downplayed the possibility of one of its component parties, MIC, sitting out the 15th general election (GE15).
Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil said he had “no idea” when asked about the matter.
“They are old friends, so I think we will stick together for GE15,” he said at the Umno headquarters tonight.
BN announced their list of candidates on Tuesday night but MIC leaders, including its president SA Vigneswaran, were absent from the event.
The coalition’s chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had named Vigneswaran as the coalition’s candidate for the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat.
Earlier, FMT reported that MIC leaders would meet on Wednesday to decide if the party would be contesting in GE15.
According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, Vigneswaran said an emergency meeting would be held to decide if MIC would accept or reject the seats offered to it or stay out of GE15.
Vigneswaran was quoted as saying he did not want the party to be drawn further into the matter.
Meanwhile, BN treasurer-general Hishammuddin Hussein said he didn’t think what MIC did was a big deal.
“That’s not a big issue because Nov 5 is nomination day. Like (Sabah BN), they decided to announce their candidates in the next few days.
“So I think it’s all right for MIC to do the same,” he said.
He added that he would not entertain “rumours” that MIC would be pulling out of BN.
3 seats offered to ‘friends of BN’ may have irked MIC, say sources
PETALING JAYA: MIC’s decision to stay away from the Barisan Nasional (BN) gathering to announce the candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) has raised more than eyebrows as it is considered a direct confrontation with coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
In a surprise move, all 10 candidates from the party who were named by Zahid were not present. The seat next to MCA chief Wee Ka Siong, meant for MIC president SA Vigneswaran, was conspicuously empty.
They are Makkal Sakti, Indian Progressive Front (IPF) and Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma), parties which had applied to join BN but were strongly opposed by MIC as the BN constitution says any admission must be a unanimous decision.
Makkal Sakti president T Thanendran was given the Nibong Tebal seat which Gerakan used to get when it was in BN, while IPF president T Loganathan will stand in Jelutong. Kimma president Syed Ibrahim Kader has been offered the Puchong seat.
“As for the party’s Sungai Buloh seat which has been given to Khairy Jamaluddin now, MIC leaders apparently wanted Puchong and Batu but only got Batu. Other than this, they got most of what they wanted,” one insider said.
Another source said the party had been a steadfast ally of Umno especially after it’s heavy loss in the last general election.
“The first by-election after GE14 was for the Camerons Highland seat which was won by an MIC candidate. But a by-election was called after the election court declared the seat vacant.
“And Vigneswaran magnanimously gave way to Umno to make it’s return. And yet he feels they are not grateful,” he said.
MIC candidates will stand in Sungai Siput (Vigneswaran), Tapah (M Saravanan), Hulu Selangor (T Mohan), Teluk Intan (T Murugiah), Padang Serai (C Sivarraajh), Batu (A Kohilan Pillay), Port Dickson (M Kamalanathan), Kuala Langat (M Mohana), Kota Raja (D Kajendran) and Segamat (MP Ramasamy).
“Let’s see what the party’s emergency central working committee (CWC) decides tomorrow. Besides the two issues, things do not look bad as a couple of seats offered were sought by Umno very strongly but Zahid did not relent,” he said.
Vigneswaran said earlier that the CWC would meet tomorrow to decide if the party would be contesting in GE15. This came amid reports that the party was mulling sitting out the election.
PH’s decision against fielding Jeyakumar will only benefit MIC, says PSM
PETALING JAYA: The decision by Pakatan Harapan not to endorse Parti Sosialis Malaysia chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj in the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat will benefit MIC, according to PSM deputy chairman S Arutchelvan.
Arultchelvan said MIC’s grassroots leaders in Sungai Siput are “quite happy” that Jeyakumar will not contest under the PH banner as “they know they would have nothing much to attack him on”.
“The MIC grassroots leaders have also ‘lobbied’ us, behind the scenes, to not stand in Sungai Siput because they know that it would be more difficult for them to wrest the seat back as Jeyakumar is known for his clean image.”
Arultchelvan also noted that MIC president SA Vigneswaran had said during the party’s recent general assembly that Jeyakumar has done more for the Sungai Siput residents than Kesavan.
Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli defended PH’s decision not to form an electoral alliance with PSM over the Sungai Siput seat, arguing that the constituency had been won under the PKR banner in the past.
Rafizi said it was not about giving PSM a chance, but which party had the best chance, including in terms of election machinery. He cited PSM’s loss in the 14th general election when it stood in the seat under its own logo.
“In the end, we want to win,” he said at a press conference.
Arutchelvan said Rafizi should be focusing his attack on MIC and Barisan Nasional, rather than on PSM.
“This is because his continuous attack on PSM is only going to make more people and PSM grassroots supporters move away from PH,” he said.
He defended Jeyakumar’s track record as an MP, including his introduction of several private member’s bills on issues concerning the poor, and the quality of his questions asked during parliamentary debates.
