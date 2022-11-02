A TROUBLED START FOR BN – 4 UMNO MINISTERS, 2 DEPUTIES KICKED OUT – MIC ‘SAVED’, VIGNES GETS HIS SEAT – MCA QUIET AS A MOUSE AS USUAL – BUT WILL UMNO SPLIT AS DROPPED WARLORDS EXACT THEIR REVENGE ON AN ARROGANT, EYE-ON-PM-POST ZAHID

KUALA LUMPUR: The many burning questions over the Barisan Nasional candidates list were finally answered when it was announced that at least four ministers were dropped, Khairy Jamaluddin will be fielded in Sungai Buloh and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will defend his Bagan Datuk seat.

Ahmad Zahid, the Barisan chairman, announced the parliamentary seat candidates last night, putting to rest speculation that he would not be contesting.

He also confirmed that Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is contesting in Kuala Selangor.

The list saw several long-serving MPs, including ministers and two deputy ministers, being dropped.

They are Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Ketereh), Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Kota Tinggi), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara), Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), and Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar). Another notable name that has been dropped was Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak).

The guessing game as to where Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad would contest was also answered.

Khaled will be the Barisan candidate for Kota Tinggi while Hasni will be fielded in Simpang Renggam.

However, there were still a few seats whose candidates were not named.

They are Tanjung Karang, Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Bandar Tun Razak, Tumpat and Kuala Nerus.

Sources said the coalition is still “considering” the right candidate for these seats and the names would be announced later.

It had been speculated that Tan Sri Noh Omar, the incumbent for Tanjung Karang, would be dropped.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong will defend his Ayer Hitam seat, while former party president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai will make a comeback in Bentong. Party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon will contest in Raub.

Other MCA seats include Tanjung Malim which will see deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon contesting and Tanjung Piai where incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng will be contesting.

MIC, whose leaders were notably absent at the unveiling of Barisan candidates, will be contesting in 10 seats.

Party president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran will contest Sungai Siput while his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan will defend his Tapah seat.

It is learnt that the MIC central working committee (CWC) will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the party’s future.

“The turn of events is said to be linked to certain ‘disagreements’ between the top leadership on the future of the coalition if it wins the election,” said a source.

Vigneswaran, when contacted, said he did not attend the event as he had other engagements.

Keeping to its promise, Barisan also named fresh faces as election candidates, including popular preacher Kazim Elias to be fielded in Larut, Kapar Umno Youth chief Muhammad Noor Azman, businessman Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman (Arau), Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (Padang Besar) and Gopeng MCA vice-chairman Ting Zhao Song who will contest for the Gopeng seat.

Makkal Sakthi and IPF, both Indian fringe parties which have been working with Barisan, have been given a seat each. Makkal Sakthi’s R. Thanenthiran will stand in Nibong Tebal while IPF’s T. Loganathan will contest Jelutong. ANN

GE15: Candidates asked to sign letters pledging allegiance to Barisan, not to Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: It is untrue that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had demanded that Barisan Nasional candidates sign a letter giving the Unmo president the mandate to choose who would be in the cabinet if the coalition wins the 15th General Election, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“The Cabinet is not formed by the party president.

“Most importantly, we have to win. If we don’t win and can’t form the government, how are we supposed to form a cabinet?” Hishammuddin said when met by reporters at the World Trade Centre KL here on Tuesday (Nov 1).

He said the surat watikah (endorsement letter) signed by Barisan candidates was merely to “show commitment to the party when nominated as candidates.

“It comes with a responsibility and a duty,” he said after the Barisan candidates announcement event here.

A news portal reported on Monday (Oct 31), quoting a source, that Ahmad Zahid handed Umno candidates their endorsement letters to contest in GE15, on condition that they sign an allegiance pledge to the Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid has since denied the allegations.

Hishammuddin also declined to comment on MIC’s absence at the event, which most coalition party leaders attended.

“You have to ask them. I don’t entertain rumours,” said Hishammuddin.

It is learnt that the MIC central working committee will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday (Nov 2) morning to discuss the party’s future.

ANN

.