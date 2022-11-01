BN component party MIC is considering not fielding any candidates at all in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), party sources said.

Party president SA Vigneswaran told The Malaysian Insight that the MIC leadership has called an emergency Central Committee meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the possibility of not contesting the coming polls.

The move comes as BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi prepares to announce the candidate lineup at the World Trade Centre at 8pm today, without MIC leaders in attendance.

Several party sources also confirmed with Malaysiakini that they will be attending the meeting at 10am at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m not sure what’s going on but we’ve been asked to attend an emergency meeting tomorrow.

“We understand that the distribution of seats is not going smoothly. So, the party is considering whether to contest or withdraw.

“Anyway, everything will be discussed tomorrow,” said the source.

Malaysiakini has contacted the party leadership for comment.

Previously, MIC was expected to contest 10 parliamentary seats and three state assembly seats in Perak, and one state assembly seat in Pahang in GE15. MKINI

