‘It’s a lie’: Zahid on claim BN candidates must sign letters to back him as PM

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today denied that candidates for the BN coalition in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) had to sign letters to support him to be the prime minister.

When asked about a report by news portal The Vibes that BN election candidates were required to sign such documents to back him as prime minister, Zahid answered briefly when met at the court complex here for his trial: “Itu tipu (It’s a lie).”

With just three days to go before Nomination Day this Saturday, there has been much speculation over who have been included and left out of BN’s line-up of candidates.

At 8.30pm today, Zahid is scheduled to announce BN’s candidates for GE15 at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Yesterday, The Vibes had cited sources claiming Zahid has been going state by state to give out credential letters to BN candidates, allegedly with condition they sign a pledge of allegiance and to give him the mandate to form the government if BN were to win GE15.

The Vibes reported that the pledge also included their support for Zahid to negotiate with other political parties and to appoint Cabinet members from MPs of his choosing, and said this would make him poised to be the PM.

Zahid previously insisted that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be retained as the PM in the event BN won the general election. MM

Ketereh candidate torn between loyalty to Annuar and Zahid KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Puteri Umno chief Marzuani Ardila Ariffin, who was reported to have been offered to contest the parliamentary seat of Ketereh in the 15th general election (GE15), admitted that the offer had put her in an awkward position. She said this was because she was now torn between her two “bosses”. “I feel a bit awkward as the incumbent for the Ketereh seat is Annuar Musa who is my boss, but the offer came from Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is our party president,” she said when contacted. Marzuani said she had yet to decide whether to attend Barisan Nasional’s event on the announcement of its GE15 candidates in Kuala Lumpur tonight. “What I can say now is that I’m still mulling the offer as I am both loyal to Annuar and respect Zahid,” she added. Earlier today, Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, confirmed that Marzuani had been offered to contest the Ketereh seat. In GE14, Annuar retained the seat after defeating his contenders from PAS and PKR with a 4,626-vote majority. FMT Ahmad Zahid rubbishes reports that Umno GE15 candidates told to sign support letter

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied an allegation that the party’s candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) were asked to sign a letter pledging support for him and giving him the mandate to form the Cabinet if Barisan Nasional wins the polls. “That’s a lie,” he said briefly when asked to comment on the claim reported by a news portal on Monday (Oct 31). Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan chairman, declined to comment on speculation that incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim would be dropped as a candidate in GE15. “Wait for tonight’s announcement if you want clarification on the speculation,” he added. Umno is scheduled to unveil its list of parliamentary candidates at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre on Tuesday (Nov 1). The former deputy prime minister told reporters this after attending his corruption trial involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds at the High Court on Tuesday. Shahidan, in his Facebook post, said the Arau Barisan operations rooms were closed last night ahead of GE15. “Tonight is a very sad night. All Barisan operations rooms in the Arau parliamentary constituency have been closed and the flags taken down. First time in history,” he said. Media reports have speculated that Shahidan and incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin were not in the Umno candidate list for GE15. – Bernama MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

