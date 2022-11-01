UMNO IMPLODES – ISMAIL ZABRI BACKSTABBED & FORCED TO BECOME ZAHID’S PUPPET? – A CABINET LOYAL TO ZAHID & ZAHID ALONE – WITH ISMAIL TO BE JUST A LAME-DUCK, FOR-SHOW-ONLY PM – THAT IS IF ISMAIL EVEN MAKES IT BACK TO THE PMO! – ALL THE PM’S MEN & WOMAN WHOSE HEADS ARE LIKELY TO ROLL

GE15: All the PM’s men and woman whose heads likely to roll

PETALING JAYA: A number of Umno ministers from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet will not make the cut to be on the list of the Umno GE15 candidates to be announced on Tuesday (Nov 1) night.

As of now, four ministers and a deputy minister are said to have been dropped. Also dropped are three other long-term Umno MPs.

Sources said that Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is likely to take this chance to cleanse the party of all those who have spoken up against him in the past year and shown their full defiance to Ahmad Zahid by supporting Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri to be the Prime Minister.

They are all seen as vocal supporters of Ismail Sabri and are deemed to have close ties with the Perikatan Nasional coalition, which helped formed the caretaker government.

Axing them, according to sources, will allow Ahmad Zahid to be more certain only MPs of his choice will be made Cabinet members and if need be, garner enough support for the former deputy minister to get enough votes to be the next Prime Minister.

The ministers whose heads are likely to roll when Ahmad Zahid announces the Umno list on Nov 1 are Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

They are respectively the incumbent MPs of Arau (Perlis), Ketereh (Kelantan), Kota Tinggi and Tenggara in Johor.

The said deputy minister is Communications and Multimedia deputy minister Datuk Seri Zahidi Zainul Abidin, the incumbent MP of Padang Besar (Perlis).

Other big names and long-term Umno MPs said to be dropped are Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif, Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Mutalib and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid.

While Shahidan had openly announced on Oct 31 that he was dropped by calling it “the saddest night” and announcing the closure of all Barisan operational rooms in his constituency, Annuar held on to a sliver of hope.

In his Facebook post on Monday (Oct 31), he stated that he has heard many “winners were being axed, especially those close to the Prime Minister”.

“They allegedly promised that they will choose the winnable, acceptable and likeable, but we hear here and there that many of the “winners have been axed, especially those close to the PM…” stated Annuar.

He however, seemed to be hoping that there will be a change of heart among the top five leaders of Umno, who decide on the candidacies.

“Whatever it is, we let the leadership discuss and choose. No need to beg to be a candidate. No need to lobby… it is a trust… cut the speculation,” he said.

Annuar has been an MP since 1990 and has held the Ketereh seat since 2013 for two terms.

GE15: Four ministers among big guns likely dropped from contesting

PETALING JAYA: Four ministers are likely to be dropped from the list of Umno candidates to run for the 15th General Election.

Federal Territories Minister and four-term Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim called Monday (Oct 31) night the “saddest night” as he announced the closure of all his operational rooms in his incumbent constituency and lowering of all Umno and Barisan Nasional flags on his social media accounts.

“Tonight is the saddest night. All Barisan operational rooms of Arau parliamentary constituency have been closed and all flags have been lowered. First time in history,” stated Shahidan in his post.

This comes one day ahead of Barisan’s announcement of the list of candidates for the parliamentary seats nationwide Tuesday (Nov 1) at World Trade Centre by Barisan chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Shahidan first won the Arau seat in 1986. He served as the Perlis menteri besar and was also the Tambun Tulang state assemblyman between 1995 and 2008.

Another Umno minister who is said to have been dropped from the list of candidates is Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who hinted that he has been axed.

Shahidan and Annuar have both been big critics of Ahmad Zahid and supporters of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob since they became part of the government.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BARU, it is learnt that incumbent Tenggara MP Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who is the caretaker Science, Technology and Innovation Minister and Tenggara Umno division chief, is expected to be dropped as well.

“The news that his name is not on the Johor Barisan candidates list came rather late, considering he is also Johor Umno information chief,” the source added.

The source said Umno is likely to field its Tenggara division youth chief Manndzri Nasib in the seat.

Speculation about Dr Adham being dropped intensified recently after he did not attend two programmes in the constituency on Monday (Oct 31) morning.

Besides Dr Adham, the other minister from Johor who will not be contesting in GE15 is caretaker National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, the incumbent Kota Tinggi MP.

It was reported on Oct 22 that Halimah, from the same division as Dr Adham, will make way for Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

ANN

