DIDN’T ‘BIG BLUFF’ RONNIE LIU SAY HE’S QUITTING DAP – BUT THEN DIDN’T SEND IN HIS LETTER? – RONNIE NOW RUSHES TO BASH HIS PARTY FOR ‘NEPOTISM & CRONYISM’ OVER GE15 CANDIDATES SELECTION

KUALA LUMPUR: Certain sections of DAP supporters have been left frustrated by the party leadership’s decision to drop a number of its incumbents for the 15th General Election (GE15).

DAP veteran Ronnie Liu said these supporters are questioning the rationale behind the selection of candidates, which he claimed smacked of “nepotism and cronyism”.

“These supporters have asked why this is being done, as if the selection of candidates are of interest to a certain group.

“They (the supporters) do not understand. They’re frustrated and angry. This is not healthy for DAP,” said Liu in an interview with TV3.

Liu, who is a DAP central working committee member and Sungai Pelek assemblyman, said the supporters in some constituencies are puzzled as to why their representatives have been dropped despite having done a good job.

He also believed that the selection of candidates should be done earlier, noting that this was a suggestion he had put forth many times.

“Why were they dropped at the very last minute? It is disrespectful, no consultation was done. They (the leaders) did not walk the talk,” he said.

DAP’s candidates announcement for GE15 raised a few eyebrows among supporters when several established names were dropped.

Former Klang member of parliament Charles Santiago was a surprise omission from the election, having been replaced with V. Ganabatirau.

Environmental activist Wong Tack, who won the Bentong seat from former MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in the 2018 polls, has also been dropped in favour of ex-Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman.

Questions were also raised by a segment of supporters when Lim Hui Ying, sister of DAP national chairman Guan Eng, was named as a candidate for the Tanjong seat, with former representative, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, contesting the Batu Kawan constituency.

NST

.