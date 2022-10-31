‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR ALREADY AT IT AGAIN – NOW CLAIMS PAKATAN ALREADY HAS 100 SEATS IN THE BAG – EVEN AS HE RELIES ON DAP TO PULL IN THE ‘PASAR MALAM’ CROWDS FOR HIM! – ‘GIVE ME A CHANCE I WILL MAKE TAMBUN ATTRACTIVE TO TOURISTS’ – BUT WHAT EVER DID HE DO FOR PORT DICKSON?

Think tank Invoke claims Pakatan Harapan has 100 parliamentary seats in the bag, with Anwar Ibrahim saying PKR needs to win 12 more to ensure the opposition bloc governs again.

A PKR think tank claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 100 parliamentary seats in the bag for the upcoming general election.

According to Anwar Ibrahim, Invoke – an organisation set up by deputy president Rafizi Ramli – found in a recent study that the opposition leader was leading the race and could become the country’s 10th prime minister.

“PKR needs to work hard to at least win another 12 seats in order to make PH the government again.

“Our study shows that we have reached 100 seats and 12 more to form a government,” said Anwar, citing the study at a ceramah in Perak last night.

Anwar’s confidence comes as Singapore’s Straits Times reported yesterday that public opinion of Barisan Nasional (BN) was lower now than in 2018, when the coalition lost the general election for the first time in 60 years.

Independent pollster Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research said approval for the government in September stood at 38%, lower than the 39% in April 2018.

The report also said that BN’s own projections last week showed it is only assured of victory in about 60 of the 222 parliamentary seats.

BN is said to be relying on Sarawak and Sabah parties to give it enough numbers to form a government.

Meanwhile, Anwar urged voters in Tambun to give him a chance to be their lawmaker, promising to make the parliamentary seat a tourist hotspot.

“Tambun has the potential because there are many beautiful places that can be a tourist destination.

“Give me a chance I will make Tambun attractive to tourists,” he added.

On Friday, Anwar said the decision to contest a different seat in elections was made only after ensuring that the winning momentum remains strong in his previous seats.

The former Permatang Pauh MP and incumbent Port Dickson MP said the move to Tambun seat in the November 19 general election was decided only after a thorough study of the constituency was done.

