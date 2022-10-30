KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to downplay the heavy Malay representation in Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) in an attempt to shore up support for the unregistered coalition that was formed recently.
Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman, today said the coalition’s Malay-centric movement does not mean those within GTA were racist or hostile to non-Malays in multiracial Malaysia.
He gave an assurance that the rights and business development of the non-Malays would not be infringed amid efforts to close the gap between the Malays and other ethnic groups as he courted voters ahead of the November 19 general election.
“Remember that Malaysia has been ruled by a government dominated by Malays since independence.
“Malays from GTA will uphold the supremacy of the law and the separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judiciary,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Naysayers have described GTA as a hodgepodge group whose main aim is to divide the country’s Malay Muslim demographic group in the coming general election.
The former two-time PM established GTA in August and is reported to be waiting for it to be registered as a political entity that would enable it to field election candidates under its own banner.
GTA submitted the application for the coalition’s logo and registration to the Registrar of Societies on September 6.
Currently there are four political parties in the movement — Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and the Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman). MM
Dr M: I was spurned by Muhyiddin on pact proposal
ALOR SETAR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says his overtures to Perikatan Nasional on political collaboration to defeat Umno have been rejected by the coalition’s chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
The Opposition parties, he added, could only defeat Umno by working together and for that reason, he chose to propose the matter to Muhyiddin.
But he said Muhyiddin rejected his proposal.
“We are willing to humble ourselves to cooperate with Muhyiddin, even after he had betrayed me, I am willing to forget about it.
“But he said he did not want to cooperate with anyone – how arrogant,” the former premier said when speaking at a GTA ceramah here on Friday night.
Dr Mahathir, who is also Pejuang chairman, claimed that Muhyiddin was confident that Perikatan could win GE15 without cooperating with any party and is still interested in becoming prime minister for the second time.
He said GTA never refused to cooperate with any party to defeat Umno in the general election.
“I know people like to see Opposition parties unite so that we can defeat Umno, but when we asked them to cooperate, they refused. We are ready, even in GTA, we have four parties, we are united, but they don’t want to (cooperate),” he said.
GTA deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the coalition aimed to contest about 120 parliamentary seats and the candidates would be announced on Nov 2.
He said the actual number of seats that GTA would contest would be finalised later, adding that it would field candidates in no less than 10 parliamentary seats in Kedah. ANN
MALAY MAIL / ANN
.